What is the Lana Cult? Why Lana Del Rey fans are using one image on TikTok

Lana Del Rey fans are assembling by changing their profile pictures under the Lana Cult hashtag. Picture: Amy Sussman/Getty Images

By Jenny Mensah

Lana Del Rey's fans are all changing their profile picture to the same image of the singer-songwriter. Find out why here.

If you're a keen user of TikTok, you may have noticed that Lana Del Rey fans are popping up all over the platform.

The US singer-songwriter is known for having legions of loyal followers, but lately they've been proving just how fervent they are by trying to take over social media and dubbing themselves the Lana Cult.

So, what is the Lana Cult all about and why are they using the same image of her? Find out here...

Lana Del Rey Cult image. Picture: Twitter

What is the Lana Cult?

The Lana Cult is simply a self-assigned name for fans who love Lana Del Rey and want her to feature prominently on TikTok and social media. They're doing this by using the same selfie of the Video Games singer, which sees her smiling to camera as a car behind her is engulfed in flames.

Fans are all changing their own profile pictures to the same image or adapting their own selfies to feature the same background in support of the star.

The trend may seem pretty pointless, but the #LanaCult hashtag has amassed 48.6 million views TikTok and counting.

Plus, her fans are encouraging the same sort of love and dedication on Twitter.

Meanwhile, Lana Del Rey fans are excitedly awaiting her seventh studio album, Chemtrails Over the Country Club, which is set for release on 19 March 2021.

So far the singer has released stunning visuals for the album's title track, which you can watch here:

See the tracklist for Chemtrails Over the Country Club:

1. White Dress

2. Chemtrails Over the Country Club

3. Tulsa Jesus Freak

4. Let Me Love You Like A woman

5. Wild At Heart

6. Dark But Just a Game

7. Not All Who Wander Are Lost

8. Yosemite

9. Breaking Up Slowly

10. Dance Till We Die

11. For Free.