Justice announce one-off show at London's Alexandra Palace in 2025

Justice at Austin City Limits Music Festival 2018. Picture: Jim Bennett/FilmMagic/Getty

By Jenny Mensah

The French duo are set for a one-off date in London's Ally Pally. Find out how you can be there.

Justice have announced a one-off show at London’s Alexandra Palace, taking place next year.

The French duo are set to bring their brand of electronica to the north London venue on Wednesday 12th February 2025.

Tickets on sale this Friday 4th October at at 10am BST from ticketmaster.co.uk and a special pre-sale will take place this Thursday 3rd October which you can sign up for here.

The French band are currently in the middle of a US tour, which will continue on Wednesday 2nd October at the Mission Ballroom in Denver before wrapping up on October 23 at the Radius in Chicago.

Their US dates come off the back of an impressive summer for of festival sets the duo, which included an unforgettable date at the likes of All Points East Festival in August and Glastonbury 2024 where their headline set on the West Holts Stage gave SZA's slot on the Pyramid Stage a run for its money.

The band also released their fourth studio album, Hyperdrama, April this year, which followed 2016's Woman.

The record was preceded by Generator and One Night/All Night - their collaboration with Tame Impala's Kevin Parker.

Watch the official video for the track below:

Justice - One Night/All Night (Starring Tame Impala) (Official Video)

