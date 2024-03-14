Bon Jovi announce Forever album and share Legendary single

14 March 2024, 18:11

Bon Jovi
Bon Jovi have announced the details of their new album. Picture: Mark Seliger/Press

By Jenny Mensah

Jon Bon Jovi has described the band's 16th studio album as a "return to joy".

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Bon Jovi have announced the details of a new album.

The GRAMMY Award-winning, Rock and Roll Hall of Fame legends have confirmed that their 16th studio album will be released on 7th June 2024.

From it comes the lead single Legendary and its accompanying official video, which you can watch below:

Bon Jovi - Legendary

Speaking of their new album, Jon Bon Jovi said: "This record is a return to joy.  From the writing, through the recording process, this is turn up the volume, feel good Bon Jovi".

The new album is now available for pre-order HERE where fans can find exclusive coloured vinyl options, CDs, cassettes, and limited edition signed copies. An extremely limited run of Ocean Waves coloured vinyl will include a one-of-a-kind instant photo of Jon.

Bon Jovi's Freedom artwork
Bon Jovi's Freedom artwork. Picture: Press

BON JOVI - Forever tracklisting

1. Legendary
2. We Made It Look Easy
3. Living Proof
4. Waves
5. Seeds
6. Kiss The Bride
7. The People’s House
8. Walls Of Jericho
9. I Wrote You A Song
10. Living In Paradise
11. My First Guitar
12. Hollow Man

Meanwhile, Thank You, Goodnight: The Bon Jovi Story - a new four-part Hulu docuseries is set to premiere at SXSW tonight, to celebrate the band's 40th anniversary.

See the trailer for the series below:

Thank You, Goodnight: The Bon Jovi Story (Official Trailer)

