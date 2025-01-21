Whitesnake and Thin Lizzy guitarist John Sykes dies aged 65

John Sykes of Whitesnake and Thin Lizzy in 2005. Picture: PA Images / Alamy Stock Photo

Musicians have paid tribute to the veteran rocker, who has sadly lost his battle to cancer.

John Sykes has died - best known as the guitarist of Whitesnake and Thin Lizzy has died.

The veteran rocker lost his long battle with cancer on Monday (20th January) at the age of 65, his estate have announced.

A statement shared on the British musician's official Facebook page read: “It is with great sorrow we share that John Sykes has passed away after a hard fought battle with cancer. He will be remembered by many as a man with exceptional musical talent but for those who didn’t know him personally, he was a thoughtful, kind, and charismatic man whose presence lit up the room.

“He certainly marched to the beat of his own drum and always pulled for the underdog. In his final days, he spoke of his sincere love and gratitude for his fans who stuck by him through all these years.

"While the impact of his loss is profound and the mood somber, we hope the light of his memory will extinguish the shadow of his absence.”

Thin Lizzy shared a moving post on Instagram, which read: "John Sykes, has passed away aged 65 after battling with cancer. He was with Lizzy for the Thunder and Lightning album and tour bringing a harder edge to their sound. He always sounded fantastic and looked cool on stage. He stayed with the band until the end, a perfect fit with Phil, Scott, Brian and Darren. He joined @whitesnake after, a perfect foil for David Coverdale.

"Our respect and thoughts to his family and friends and a massive thank you for being a part of the Thin Lizzy story and history. Please play T&L today and play it loud. John Sykes 29 July 1959 – January 2025"

Whitesnake have also paid tribute to the rocker, with founder and lead singer David Coverdale posting on Instagram: “Just heard the shocking news of John’s passing…My sincere condolences to his family, friends + fans…”

Sykes began his career in heavy metal band Tygers of Pan Tang but quit to join Thin Lizzy in 1982, where he played on their 1983 album Thunder and Lightning and stayed until they split in 1984.

That same year, he joined Whitesnake and featured on their record Slide It In, as well as writing and recording parts for their self-titled 1987 album, though frontman David had fired all his bandmates before it was release.

He went on to form Blue Murder wth drummer Carmine Appice and bassist Tony Franklin before launching a solo career in 1994.

Two years later, he reunited with Thin Lizzy and fronted the group until 2009. Syke's last released music in 2021 with the solo singles Dawning of a Brand New Day and Out Alive.

