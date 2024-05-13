Jimmy Eat World announce UK tour dates for 2024

Jimmy Eat World have announce tour dates. Picture: Jimi Giannatti/Press

By Jenny Mensah

The Middle rockers will embark on UK and European dates this November. Find out how you can buy tickets.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Jimmy Eat World have announced their return to the UK and Europe with seven headline gigs taking place across November 2024.

The tour - which will arrive in the UK on 13th November at Glasgow’s O2 Academy, before heading to Manchester's Victoria Warehouse on 14th November, will culminate in a show at London’s Alexandra Palace on 15th November - marking the band's biggest headline show to date.

The Middle outfit will be joined by special guests PUP at all shows. Tickets will be on general sale from Friday 17 May at 10:00am local time jimmyeatworld.com.

Jimmy Eat World's UK & European tour dates for 2024. Picture: Press

The November tour sees Jimmy Eat World play their first UK gigs since 2022, when the band headlined a sold out show at O2 Academy Brixton and headlined 2000 Trees Festival/

Today's announcement also follows the 25th anniversary of Jimmy Eat World’s classic third studio album, Clarity, which saw the band release Clarity: Phoenix Sessions- a limited-edition two-LP set of the album’s original 13 songs - reimagined.

Jimmy Eat World's 2024 UK & European Tour dates:

7th November – Columbiahalle – Berlin, DE

8th November – Schlachihof – Wiesbaden, DE

9th November – Turbinenhalle – Oberhausen, DE

11th November – Paradiso – Amsterdam, NL

13th November – O2 Academy – Glasgow, UK

14th November – Victoria Warehouse – Manchester, UK

15th November – Alexandra Palace – London, UK

How to buy tickets: