Eurovision 2021: Who is the UK's entry James Newman?

James Newman is the UK entry for the 2021 Eurovision Song Contest. Picture: Press

By Jenny Mensah

Find out more about James Newman here, watch the video for his Embers track and find out how to watch the competition here.

The Eurovision Song Contest 2021 is approaching with the qualifying countries set to take part revealed.

The annual competition was cancelled in 2021 for the first time in its 64 year history due to the coronavirus pandemic and replaced with Eurovision: Europe Shine A Light, which celebrated the 41 Eurovision entries last year.

So who is the UK's Eurovision Song Contest entry 2021 and how and when can we watch the show?

READ MORE :Biffy Clyro's Simon Neil tried to enter the Eurovision Song Contest

Will Eurovision 2021 take place?

Yes, the Eurovision Song Contest 2021 is scheduled to take place in Rotterdam on 18-22 May.

Who is representing the UK in Eurovision 2021?

35-year-old James Newman is representing the UK in 2021 with his song Embers.

Watch the Charlie Lightening-directed video for Embers here:

If you think the song has a Rudimental vibe to it you'd be right, as Newman wrote Waiting All Night for the outfit.

"Embers is about those sparks that don't die out," Newman told Newsbeat. "When we were writing this, it felt like I wanted to show everyone that we were coming back together.

"It's about having that connection and something reigniting. It's about us emerging from this rubbish time we've been having. It fits with the idea that Eurovision is coming back."

Who represented the UK in the 2020 Eurovision Awards?

James Newman was also representing the UK at 2020's cancelled awards with his epic track, My Last Breath, but he was given the opportunity to return in 2021.

When did the UK last win the Eurovision Song Contest?

1997. The UK last won the Eurovision Song Contest in 1997 with Katrina and the Waves and Love Shine a Light.

How many times has the UK won the Eurovision Song Contest?

The UK has won the Eurovision Song Contest five times. They won in 1967 with Sandie Shaw’s Puppet On A String, in 1969 with Lulu and Boom Bang-a-Bang (a four-way tie with France, Spain and The Netherlands), in 1976 with Brotherhood of Man and Save Your Kisses for Me, in 1981 with Bucks Fizz and Making Your Mind Up and in 1997 with Katrina and the Waves and Love Shine a Light.

READ MORE: Paul Weller would do the Eurovision Song Contest