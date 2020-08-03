Biffy Clyro's Simon Neil tried to enter the Eurovision Song Contest

Biffy Clyro perform at The Roundhouse, London. Picture: Gus Stewart/Redferns

The Scottish rocker has revealed he attempted to enter the international singing competition with his side project Marmaduke Duke.

Simon Neil tried to enter the Eurovision Song Contest.

The Biffy Clyro frontman has revealed he now watches the annual music competition every year and once made a bid for his side project, Marmaduke Duke, to represent the UK.

"I have another band called Marmaduke Duke, and we did actually try entering Eurovision, he told The Sunday Times magazine. "You have to dream big."

The Many of Horror singer also admitted he only finally "got" the contest after watching it under the influence of acid and enjoying one of the "greatest nights" of his life.

He recalled: "I wasted an evening watching the Eurovision Song Contest.

"Eighteen years ago a friend and I took some acid and watched Eurovision, and it was one of the greatest nights of my life.

"The universe opened up to me. I got it, I realised how tongue-in-cheek the whole thing is, and now I waste a night each year watching Eurovision."

READ MORE: KISS, Biffy Clyro and System Of A Down to headline Download 2021

Meanwhile, Biffy Clyro have been forced to postpone their 2020 tour dates due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The band - who is completed by brothers Ben and James Johnston - said: "Unfortunately, we are postponing our UK/Eire, Europe and Australia tour dates due to COVID 19. We were hoping that we were going to be able to announce replacement shows, which is why we have waited so long to postpone them, but unfortunately with the current situation that has not been possible. We’ll have news for you and be out to see you as soon as we can. We love and miss you all, thanks for bearing with us - we’ll be back as soon as possible."

However, Biffy fans can see them at next year's Download Festival, where they have been confirmed as headliners alongside KISS and System Of A Down.

READ MORE: How did Biffy Clyro come up with their name?