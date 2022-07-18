Matt Skiba doesn't know if he's still in Blink 182

Blink 182's Matt Skiba is unsure of his status in Blink 182. Picture: Press

By Radio X

The Alkaline Trio frontman stepped in after Tom DeLonge left the band in 2015, but when asked if he's still part of the band, said "your guess is as good as mine".

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Matt Skiba is unsure whether he's still in Blink-182.

The Alkaline Trio frontman started touring with the pop-punk rockers - Mark Hoppus and Travis Barker - in 2015, after the second departure of Tom DeLonge and went on to record two albums 2016's 'California' and 2019's Nine.

However, he did not appear on the band's 2020 single Quarantine, which was released amid the global pandemic.

Now it looks like he's uncertain about his status in the band, which has fuelled rumours of the band reforming with original frontman Tom DeLonge.

Skiba posted selfie on his Instagram, which saw one of his followers reply, describing it as “no Blink content” while adding “the Blink guys don’t post pictures with Matt”.

Responding to whether or not he's still in the trio at all, the 46-year-old rocker replied: “Your guess is as good as mine.

“Regardless, I am very proud of and thankful for my time with Blink 182. We shall see…”

Matt Skiba responds to fans questioning about Blink 182. Picture: Instagram/matttskiba

READ MORE: How do you pronounce "Blink-182"

Unsurprisingly, the interaction has sparked rumours that Tom DeLonge could be finally poised to return to the band.

The musicians have all been asked about the chances of the classic line-up reuniting in the recent years, and have given differing answers, but hope has been breathed into Blink fans with the ex bandmates seeming closer than ever.

In a 2020 interview with Rolling Stone, the rocker mused: "Everyone wants to know, 'Are you guys gonna play again?' Yeah, of course we are. We just gotta figure out the timing, how it works for everybody.

"Right now Angels and Airwaves is on a roll. We’re getting ready to put out the best record we’ve ever made. So I’m really busy with that."

However, after Mark Hoppus' cancer diagnosis and treatment in 2021, DeLonge talked about healing their relationship.

Both Barker and DeLonge shared messages of support for the All The Small Things rocker, which suggested the hatchet had well and truly been buried between them all.

Then, talking about how he mended his relationship with Hoppus, DeLonge told Apple Music that he initially made contact with him over divorce papers.

"The way the universe works is strange because I reached out to Mark because I needed him to sign this piece of paper that had to do with my divorce," he began.

"Only because of that call did I learn he had cancer. And he told me on the phone. I was like, 'Wait, what?' And we weren’t really talking much at all, maybe once every couple of months, a little text here and there.

"But now, we talk multiple times a day. So it’s like we’ve been able to completely repair that friendship and really cut to the depth of who we are as people and what this is all about. And he’s had a really difficult time, but he’s doing really good right now, in the sense of where the cancer is gone, as far as we know, and the chemo worked really well."

READ MORE: Travis Barker's daughter thanks fans as reports of Blink 182 drummer's condition emerge

READ MORE: Travis Barker rushed to hospital in Los Angeles, according to reports