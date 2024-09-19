Iron Maiden announce "Run For Your Lives" tour dates for 2025

Bruce Dickinson performing with Iron Maiden in Sydney, September 2024. Picture: Don Arnold/WireImage/Getty Images

The legendary metal band will mark 50 years in business with a major tour that will last into 2026.

By Radio X

Iron Maiden have announced the Run For Your Lives World Tour to celebrate 50 years of the band.

The heavy metal legends - who were formed by Steve Harris in late 1975 - will hit the road in 2025 and 2026 to celebrate this landmark with 27 concerts around Europe.

The band promise a special set list spanning their nine studio albums from 1980's Iron Maiden to 1992's Fear Of The Dark.

This period includes the classic Run To The Hills, The Trooper, Can I Play With Madness and Bring Your Daughter... To The Slaughter.

Frontman Bruce Dickinson said in a statement: "Next year is a very special one for Iron Maiden and we’re going to be giving our fans a once-in-a-lifetime live experience.

"This is a tour that’s gonna put a smile on your face and a cheer in your throat. If you’ve seen us before, then get ready to take that experience to a whole new level.

"If you’ve never seen us before, then what the hell have you been waiting for? Now’s your chance to find out what you’ve been missing! Iron Maiden’s definitely gonna get ya!”

The tour will kick off on 27th May next year in Budapest, while the run includes five shows in the UK and Ireland.

On 21st and 22nd June, the band heads to Birmingham and Manchester for a pair of arena shows, before a night at Dublin's Malahide Castle on June 25.

On 28th June, Maiden head to London Stadium, before ending the UK and Ireland stint two nights later at Glasgow's OVO Hydro arena.

Iron Maiden Run For Your Lives World Tour 2025 poster. Picture: Press

Founding member Harris said: “My love of football and my support of West Ham is no secret, and I know many of our fans around the world have shared that with me too.

"So we’re all very excited to be playing at the London Stadium as part of the Run For Your Lives tour.

"And of course, it’s not just London – the whole UK tour is going to be a real celebration for all of us.

"To be able to bring this very special show to all our fans across the UK and Ireland next year is going to be a great way to mark 50 years of Iron Maiden."

Iron Maiden - Run To The Hills (Official Video)

Iron Maiden UK and Ireland tour dates 2025

21st June - Utilita Arena, Birmingham, England (with The Raven Age)

22nd June - Co-op Live, Manchester, England (with The Raven Age)

25th June - Malahide Castle, Dublin, Ireland (with Halestorm + The Raven Age)

28th June - London Stadium, London, England (with Halestorm + The Raven Age)

30th June - OVO Hydro, Glasgow, Scotland (with The Raven Age)

Tickets go on sale from Friday 27th September 12pm via Livenation.co.uk.

There will be an exclusive pre-sale for Iron Maiden Fan Club members and Trooper VIP packages will be available at all UK and Ireland shows.