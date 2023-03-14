Interpol announce UK dates for 2023

14 March 2023, 16:20

Interpol Performs At The 2022 Formula 1 United States Grand Prix
Interpol will embark on UK tour dates this year. Picture: Rick Kern/Getty Images

By Jenny Mensah

The New York indie rockers will embark on dates on this side of the pond. Find out where they're headed and how to buy tickets.

Interpol have announced live dates for 2023.

The indie rockers will tour 2022's The Other Side of Make-Believe album, playing five dates on this side of the pond, which include shows in Brighton, Leeds and Edinburgh.

Tickets go on sale this Friday 17th March from 9am here. Pre-sale tickets go live on Wednesday 15th March at 9am.

READ MORE: Meet Me In The Bathroom film is in cinemas now

The band will also play an Irish date at Dublin's Trinity College on 30th June 2023 as part of of their European tour dates, with tickets on sale now.

See Interpol's 2023 UK Tour dates below:

  • 28th May 2023: Brighton Dome
  • 29th May 2023: Leeds O2 Academy
  • 31st May 2023: Edinburgh The Queen’s HallJUNE 2023
  • 1st June 2023: Bristol O2 AcademyJULY 2023
  • 9th July 2023: Liverpool O2 Academy

Who is supporting Interpol on tour?

Support for Interpol comes from special guests Water From Your Eyes. Mega-fans of Interpol should be well aware of the Brooklyn electro-pop duo's fifth album as they've toured with the band before.

READ MORE: Are these the best live acts of the 2000s?

