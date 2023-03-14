Interpol announce UK dates for 2023

Interpol will embark on UK tour dates this year. Picture: Rick Kern/Getty Images

By Jenny Mensah

The New York indie rockers will embark on dates on this side of the pond. Find out where they're headed and how to buy tickets.

Interpol have announced live dates for 2023.

The indie rockers will tour 2022's The Other Side of Make-Believe album, playing five dates on this side of the pond, which include shows in Brighton, Leeds and Edinburgh.

Tickets go on sale this Friday 17th March from 9am here. Pre-sale tickets go live on Wednesday 15th March at 9am.

We’ve added some headline shows in the UK and Germany in May and June! Pre-sale begins on Wednesday for Leeds, Bristol and Liverpool, and on Thursday for Brighton, Edinburgh and Munich. Tickets go on sale on Friday at 9am GMT / 10am CET.https://t.co/RXszzPVqKm pic.twitter.com/sY5DHxEURw — Interpol (@Interpol) March 13, 2023

The band will also play an Irish date at Dublin's Trinity College on 30th June 2023 as part of of their European tour dates, with tickets on sale now.

See Interpol's 2023 UK Tour dates below:

28th May 2023: Brighton Dome

29th May 2023: Leeds O2 Academy

31st May 2023: Edinburgh The Queen’s HallJUNE 2023

1st June 2023: Bristol O2 AcademyJULY 2023

9th July 2023: Liverpool O2 Academy

Who is supporting Interpol on tour?

Support for Interpol comes from special guests Water From Your Eyes. Mega-fans of Interpol should be well aware of the Brooklyn electro-pop duo's fifth album as they've toured with the band before.

some could say we are obsessed with touring with @Interpol and they would be correct 💯 heading to the UK to reunite with our friends in Brighton, Leeds, Edinburgh, and Bristol 🫡 pic.twitter.com/VvvEv7Yugt — Water From Your Eyes (@waterfromyreyes) March 13, 2023

