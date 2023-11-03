Hozier announces huge UK & Ireland outdoor dates for 2024
3 November 2023, 11:09 | Updated: 3 November 2023, 11:13
The Irish singer-songwriter will play huge dates un summer 2024. Find out how to buy tickets.
Listen to this article
Hozier has announced a series huge dates in UK & Ireland next year.
The Irish singer-songwriter will embark on his Unreal Unearth Tour with dates, which include a homecoming show in Dublin's Marlay Park on Friday 5th July and London's Finsbury Park on Sunday 7th July 2024.
The dates, which will see support from special guests Brittany Howard & Lord Huron, will mark Hozier's biggest UK and Irish headline shows ever.
Find out more about the dates below and how to buy tickets.
See Hozier's 2024 UK & Ireland dates:
- Fri 5th July - Dublin, Marlay Park - Ticktetmaster.ie
- Sun 7th July - London, Finsbury Park - Ticketmaster.co.uk and Seetickets.com
- Tues 9th July - Chepstow, Summer Sessions - Ticketmaster.co.uk
- Weds 10th July - Glasgow, Glasgow Green - Ticketmaster.co.uk
How to buy tickets:
- Tickets go on general sale on Friday 10th November at 10am from the links above. The pre-sale starts on Wednesday 8th November from 10am. Visit Hozier.com for more.
The Eat Your Young singer, who scored his first ever UK number one with his third studio album, Unreal Unearth, is also set to cap off the year with sold out UK and Irish tour dates, which includes a show at London's OVO Arena Wembley and three nights at Dublin's 3Arena.
Hozier - Eat Your Young (Official Video)
Hozier's 2023 UK & IRISH TOUR DATES:
December 2023
Sun 10th Liverpool, UK, M&S Bank Arena SOLD OUT
Mon 11th Glasgow, UK, OVO Hydro SOLD OUT
Wed 13th Birmingham, UK, Resorts World Arena SOLD OUT
Fri 15th London, UK, OVO Arena Wembley SOLD OUT
Sun 17th Belfast, UK, SSE Arena SOLD OUT
Tue 19th Dublin, IE, 3Arena SOLD OUT
Wed 20th Dublin, IE, 3Arena SOLD OUT
Fri 22nd Dublin, IE, 3Arena SOLD OUT