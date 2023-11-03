Hozier announces huge UK & Ireland outdoor dates for 2024

3 November 2023, 11:09 | Updated: 3 November 2023, 11:13

Hozier has announced huge dates for 2024
Hozier has announced huge dates for 2024. Picture: Press

By Jenny Mensah

The Irish singer-songwriter will play huge dates un summer 2024. Find out how to buy tickets.

Hozier has announced a series huge dates in UK & Ireland next year.

The Irish singer-songwriter will embark on his Unreal Unearth Tour with dates, which include a homecoming show in Dublin's Marlay Park on Friday 5th July and London's Finsbury Park on Sunday 7th July 2024.

The dates, which will see support from special guests Brittany Howard & Lord Huron, will mark Hozier's biggest UK and Irish headline shows ever.

Find out more about the dates below and how to buy tickets.

Hozier announces huge outdoor gigs for 2024
Hozier announces huge outdoor gigs for 2024. Picture: Press

See Hozier's 2024 UK & Ireland dates:

How to buy tickets:

  • Tickets go on general sale on Friday 10th November at 10am from the links above. The pre-sale starts on Wednesday 8th November from 10am. Visit Hozier.com for more.
Hozier
Hozier will play his biggest showsnext year. Picture: Press

The Eat Your Young singer, who scored his first ever UK number one with his third studio album, Unreal Unearth, is also set to cap off the year with sold out UK and Irish tour dates, which includes a show at London's OVO Arena Wembley and three nights at Dublin's 3Arena.

Hozier - Eat Your Young (Official Video)

Hozier's 2023 UK & IRISH TOUR DATES:

December 2023

Sun 10th                Liverpool, UK, M&S Bank Arena               SOLD OUT

Mon 11th               Glasgow, UK, OVO Hydro                         SOLD OUT

Wed 13th               Birmingham, UK, Resorts World Arena     SOLD OUT

Fri 15th                  London, UK, OVO Arena Wembley           SOLD OUT

Sun 17th                Belfast, UK, SSE Arena                            SOLD OUT

Tue 19th                Dublin, IE, 3Arena                                     SOLD OUT

Wed 20th               Dublin, IE, 3Arena                                     SOLD OUT

Fri 22nd                 Dublin, IE, 3Arena                                      SOLD OUT

