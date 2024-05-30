Heart cancel 2024 UK & European tour dates due to Ann Wilson's "time-sensitive" medical procedure

The Alone legends have been forced to axe their dates due to a "time-sensitive but routine medical procedure".

Heart have cancelled their forthcoming tour dates.

The Alone outfit were set to embark on UK and European dates in June and July as part of their Royal Flush tour, with support from special guests Squeeze.

However, they have taken to social media this week to announce the dates will no longer take place.

Their statement began: "We regret to inform you that all upcoming Heart performances in Europe are canceled.

"In late May, Ann Wilson will undergo a time-sensitive but routine medical procedure for which the minimum recovery time is six weeks. Heart deeply regrets this unfortunate circumstance and hopes to return to Europe soon. Refunds will be available at point of purchase as applicable."

I’m okay! Please don’t worry. I do apologize for any inconvenience this may cause. It’s certainly an inconvenience for me. Love & respect always, Ann Posted by Ann Wilson on Wednesday, May 29, 2024

Heart singer Ann Wilson shared the statement on her official Facebook and assured her fans that she is "okay".

She assured fans: "I'm okay! Please don't worry.

"I do apologize for any inconvenience this may cause.

"It's certainly an inconvenience for me.

"Love & respect always, Ann."

