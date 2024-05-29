The 25 best Classic Rock Albums of 1971

Let's roll back to the classic year of 1971 including John Lennon, Paul McCartney, The Who, Led Zeppelin, The Rolling Stones, The Doors and David Bowie.

Turn up Radio X Classic Rock on Global Player here- dedicated to the greatest classic rock music of all time

Janis Joplin - Pearl: released 11th January 1971 Released three months after Joplin's death from a heroin overdose aged 27, this posthumous collection included one of her signature songs Me And Bobby McGee, Cry Baby, Get It While You Can and the humorous Mercedes Benz. Janis Joplin - Pearl cover art. Picture: Press

Yes - The Yes Album: release date 19th February 1971 The third studio album from the British prog legends featured the singles Yours Is No Disgrace and Your Move. Their next, Fragile, would arrive in November of '71 and would see the introduction of keyboardist Rick Wakeman. Yes - The Yes Album album cover. Picture: Alamy

Jimi Hendrix - The Cry Of Love: release date 5th March 1971 The first posthumous album from the guitar legend featured tracks that Hendrix had been working on when he died in September 1970, including Angel, Freedom and Night Bird Flying. Jimi Hendrix - The Cry Of Love album cover. Picture: Alamy

James Taylor - Mud Slide Slim And The Blue Horizon: release date April 1971 The Boston singer-songwriter was originally signed to The Beatles' Apple label, but soon found his way to Warner Bros. This third solo outing includes his cover of Carole King's You've Got A Friend, You Can Close Your Eyes and Long Ago And Far Away. James Taylor - Mud Slide Slim And The Blue Horizon cover art. Picture: Press

Jethro Tull - Aqualung: release date 19th March 1971 The fourth album from the progressive folk rockers ended up being their biggest seller, and spawned the singles Locomotive Breath and Hymn 43. Jethro Tull - Aqualung album cover art. Picture: Alamy

The Doors - L.A. Woman: release date 19th April 1971 The mystical LA band's final album with singer Jim Morrison before his death in July 1971 saw them get back to their blues roots. Songs included the hypnotic title track, Love Her Madly and the eerie Riders On The Storm. The Doors - L.A. Woman cover art. Picture: Press

The Rolling Stones - Sticky Fingers: release date 23rd April 1971 The Stones launched their own label with this collection that featured Andy Warhol cover art and some classic songs, including Brown Sugar, Wild Horses, Dead Flowers and Sister Morphine, co-written by Mick Jagger and Marianne Faithfull. The Rolling Stones - Sticky Fingers cover art. Picture: Press

Paul & Linda McCartney - Ram: release date 17th May 1971 Paul 'n' Linda's only credited album together sewed the seeds of the band Wings and remains one of McCartney's best solo outings. Tracks included Uncle Albert/Admiral Halsey, The Back Seat Of My Car, plus Too Many People and Dear Boy, which old colleague John Lennon saw as a snipe at him through song, leading him to retaliate on his own 1971 album Imagine, via the vitriolic How Do You Sleep? Paul & Linda McCartney - Ram cover art. Picture: Press

Rod Stewart - Every Picture Tells A Story: release date 28th May 1971 Rod was still a member of the Faces when he issued his third solo album, which spawned the famous title track and one of his biggest hits, Maggie May. Rod Stewart - Every Picture Tells A Story cover art. Picture: Press

Joni Mitchell - Blue: release date 22nd June 1971 The Canadian singer-songwriter's fourth studio album included Carey and California. Joni Mitchell - Blue cover art. Picture: Press

Black Sabbath - Master Of Reality: release date August 1971 The metal pioneers issued their third album, which included Sweet Leaf and Children Of The Grave. Black Sabbath - Master Of Reality cover art. Picture: Press

Can - Tago Mago: released August 1971 The second album from the the German cosmic rockers saw the first appearance of vocalist Damo Suzuki. Can - Tago Mago album cover. Picture: Alamy

The Who - Who's Next: release date 2nd August 1971 Featuring re-worked songs from Pete Townshend's abandoned Lifehouse project, the band's fifth album included Behind Blue Eyes, Won't Get Fooled Again and the incredible Baba O'Riley. The Who - Who's Next cover art. Picture: Press

Deep Purple - Fireball: released September 1971 The British rock band's fifth album featured the line-up of Ritchie Blackmore, Ian Gillan, Roger Glover, Jon Lord and Ian Paice and was their first to make Number 1. Tracks included Strange Kind Of Woman, Fireball and The Mule. Deep Purple - Fireball album cover art. Picture: Alamy

T. Rex - Electric Warrior: release date 24th September 1971 '71 was a huge year for Marc Bolan: his second album under the "T. Rex" moniker topped the album charts, singles Hot Love and Get It On topped the single charts and Jeepster made it to No 2. Also included on this album was the classic Life's A Gas. T. Rex - Electric Warrior cover art. Picture: Press

Don McLean - American Pie: release date October 1971 The New York singer-songwriter's second album was his best-known; the title track tells of the death of rock pioneer Buddy Holly and "the day the music died", while Vincent is a sketch of the famous artist van Gogh. Don McLean - American Pie cover art. Picture: Press

Cat Stevens – Teaser and the Firecat: release date 1st October 1971 The British singer-songwriter - now known professionally as Yusuf - issued his fifth album, which included his famous version of Morning Has Broken, Moonshadow and Peace Train. Cat Stevens – Teaser and the Firecat cover art. Picture: Press

John Lennon - Imagine: release date 8th October 1971 (UK) The ex-Beatle's second (proper) solo album was a softer affair than the previous Plastic Ono Band "primal scream" outing and included the famous title track, plus Jealous Guy and the McCartney-baiting How Do You Sleep? John Lennon - Imagine cover art. Picture: Press

Pink Floyd - Meddle: release date 30th October 1971 The sixth album by the British prog masters included the epic, side-long track Echoes, One Of These Days and Fearless. Pink Floyd - Meddle cover art. Picture: Press

Led Zeppelin - IV: release date 8th November 1971 The fourth untitled Zeppelin album was an all-time best seller, featuring the classic Stairway To Heaven, Rock & Roll, Black Dog and the much-sampled When The Levee Breaks. Led Zeppelin - IV cover art. Picture: Press

Faces - A Nod Is As Good As A Wink To A Blind Horse: released 17th November 1971 The British rock band - which featured Rod Stewart, Ronnie Lane and future Stone Ronnie Wood - issued their third album, which spawned the hit Stay With Me. Faces - A Nod Is As Good As A Wink To A Blind Horse cover art. Picture: Press

The Kinks – Muswell Hillbillies: released 24th November 1971 The Davies brother paid tribute to their North London upbringing with an album that featured 20th Century Man and Muswell Hillbilly. It failed to chart in the UK but has been retrospectively considered as one of the band's best releases of the 70s. The Kinks – Muswell Hillbillies cover art. Picture: Press

Alice Cooper - Killer: release date 27th November 1971 The fourth album by the shock rock band led by the former Vince Furnier included the singles Under My Wheels, Be My Lover and the controversial Dead Babies. Alice Cooper - Killer album cover. Picture: Alamy

David Bowie - Hunky Dory: release date 17th December 1971 Issued in the final days of 1971, this was a turning point for Bowie, who was in danger of becoming a one-hit wonder with Space Oddity. This excellent connection included the beautiful Changes and Life On Mars, plus other enduring Bowiesongs such as Oh! You Pretty Things, Queen Bitch and Quicksand. The next year would bring Ziggy Stardust. David Bowie - Hunky Dory cover art. Picture: Press