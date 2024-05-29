The 25 best Classic Rock Albums of 1971

On Air Now
Let's roll back to the classic year of 1971 including John Lennon, Paul McCartney, The Who, Led Zeppelin, The Rolling Stones, The Doors and David Bowie.
Released three months after Joplin's death from a heroin overdose aged 27, this posthumous collection included one of her signature songs Me And Bobby McGee, Cry Baby, Get It While You Can and the humorous Mercedes Benz.
The third studio album from the British prog legends featured the singles Yours Is No Disgrace and Your Move. Their next, Fragile, would arrive in November of '71 and would see the introduction of keyboardist Rick Wakeman.
The first posthumous album from the guitar legend featured tracks that Hendrix had been working on when he died in September 1970, including Angel, Freedom and Night Bird Flying.
The Boston singer-songwriter was originally signed to The Beatles' Apple label, but soon found his way to Warner Bros. This third solo outing includes his cover of Carole King's You've Got A Friend, You Can Close Your Eyes and Long Ago And Far Away.
The fourth album from the progressive folk rockers ended up being their biggest seller, and spawned the singles Locomotive Breath and Hymn 43.
The mystical LA band's final album with singer Jim Morrison before his death in July 1971 saw them get back to their blues roots. Songs included the hypnotic title track, Love Her Madly and the eerie Riders On The Storm.
The Stones launched their own label with this collection that featured Andy Warhol cover art and some classic songs, including Brown Sugar, Wild Horses, Dead Flowers and Sister Morphine, co-written by Mick Jagger and Marianne Faithfull.
Paul 'n' Linda's only credited album together sewed the seeds of the band Wings and remains one of McCartney's best solo outings. Tracks included Uncle Albert/Admiral Halsey, The Back Seat Of My Car, plus Too Many People and Dear Boy, which old colleague John Lennon saw as a snipe at him through song, leading him to retaliate on his own 1971 album Imagine, via the vitriolic How Do You Sleep?
Rod was still a member of the Faces when he issued his third solo album, which spawned the famous title track and one of his biggest hits, Maggie May.
The Canadian singer-songwriter's fourth studio album included Carey and California.
The metal pioneers issued their third album, which included Sweet Leaf and Children Of The Grave.
The second album from the the German cosmic rockers saw the first appearance of vocalist Damo Suzuki.
Featuring re-worked songs from Pete Townshend's abandoned Lifehouse project, the band's fifth album included Behind Blue Eyes, Won't Get Fooled Again and the incredible Baba O'Riley.
The British rock band's fifth album featured the line-up of Ritchie Blackmore, Ian Gillan, Roger Glover, Jon Lord and Ian Paice and was their first to make Number 1. Tracks included Strange Kind Of Woman, Fireball and The Mule.
'71 was a huge year for Marc Bolan: his second album under the "T. Rex" moniker topped the album charts, singles Hot Love and Get It On topped the single charts and Jeepster made it to No 2. Also included on this album was the classic Life's A Gas.
The New York singer-songwriter's second album was his best-known; the title track tells of the death of rock pioneer Buddy Holly and "the day the music died", while Vincent is a sketch of the famous artist van Gogh.
The British singer-songwriter - now known professionally as Yusuf - issued his fifth album, which included his famous version of Morning Has Broken, Moonshadow and Peace Train.
The ex-Beatle's second (proper) solo album was a softer affair than the previous Plastic Ono Band "primal scream" outing and included the famous title track, plus Jealous Guy and the McCartney-baiting How Do You Sleep?
The sixth album by the British prog masters included the epic, side-long track Echoes, One Of These Days and Fearless.
The fourth untitled Zeppelin album was an all-time best seller, featuring the classic Stairway To Heaven, Rock & Roll, Black Dog and the much-sampled When The Levee Breaks.
The British rock band - which featured Rod Stewart, Ronnie Lane and future Stone Ronnie Wood - issued their third album, which spawned the hit Stay With Me.
The Davies brother paid tribute to their North London upbringing with an album that featured 20th Century Man and Muswell Hillbilly. It failed to chart in the UK but has been retrospectively considered as one of the band's best releases of the 70s.
The fourth album by the shock rock band led by the former Vince Furnier included the singles Under My Wheels, Be My Lover and the controversial Dead Babies.
Issued in the final days of 1971, this was a turning point for Bowie, who was in danger of becoming a one-hit wonder with Space Oddity. This excellent connection included the beautiful Changes and Life On Mars, plus other enduring Bowiesongs such as Oh! You Pretty Things, Queen Bitch and Quicksand. The next year would bring Ziggy Stardust.
The former Beatle masterminded two huge charity events at New York's Madison Square Garden in August 1971 to aid refugees from Bangladesh Liberation War in the South Asian country. A precursor to events such as Live Aid, stars such as Ringo Starr, Bob Dylan, Eric Clapton, Billy Preston and Ravi Shankar came together for the gigs and subsequent triple live album, performing some Beatle classics and recent Harrison hits from his album All Things Must Pass.