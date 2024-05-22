Hard-Fi "definitely" plan to celebrate Stars of CCTV 20th anniversary: "We've got a few things in the oven"

Hard-Fi tease plans for Stars of CCTV 20th anniversary

By Jenny Mensah

Frontman Richard Archer told Radio X's Dan O'Connell that they've stated planning ways to mark two decades since the release of their debut album.

Hard-Fi have teased their plans to celebrate 20 years of their Stars of CCTV album.

The Staines outfit released their debut effort on 4th July 2005 and Richard Archer told Radio X that they have already sketched out "back of fag packet" ideas to mark the milestone next year.

Quizzed if they have something special in store for the special anniversary, the frontman told Dan O'Connell: "Yeah, course we had a little bit of a 'back of a fag packet' plan on what we wanted to do and we'd sort of ear-marked that anniversary.

"Cause we missed the last one [...] so we'd like to definitely do something about that, because it was a major moment for us and there's lots of people who get in touch with us saying, 'That album was a pivotal moment in our lives'."

The Cash Machine singer added on The Evening Show: "We're definitely going to do something. We've got a few things in the oven".

Hard-Fi tease plans for 20th anniversary of Stars of CCTV. Picture: Mark Thompson/Press

This week saw the band share their Don't Go Making Plans single and the forthcoming EP of the same name, marking their first new material in over 10 years.

Quizzed if it was their 2023 live shows that encouraged them to make new music, Archer replied: "The years just flew by basically. It just kind of felt like now was the right time really."

He added: "I think after those shows we wanted to do more because we really enjoyed them, but there was a feeling of... well we can't just keep kind of playing the same songs or occasionally throwing in one that we hadn't done in a while.

"So it felt like we needed to be doing something new that wasn't just a nostalgia act."

Watch the official lyric video from the song below:

Hard-Fi - Don't Go Making Plans (Official Lyric Video)

Hard-Fi's Don't Go Making Plans EP, which is set for release on 1st November 2024 and is available on limited edition, numbered, transparent red 12" vinyl, can be pre-ordered here.

Alongside Hard-Fi's new music comes the news of a 10-date UK headline tour in November, which will include a homecoming show at London's Roundhouse.

Tickets for the dates go on general sale this Friday 24th May from 10am BST here.

See Hard-Fi's 2024 UK Tour dates:

Tue 19th November: Portsmouth, Guildhall

Thu 21st November: Cardiff, Tramshed

Fri 22nd November: Wolverhampton, Wulfrun

Sat 23rd November: November:Nottingham, Rock City

Mon 25th November: Glasgow, Garage

Tue 26th November: Sheffield, The Leadmill

Wed 27th November: Manchester, Ritz

Fri 29th November: Leeds, Stylus

Sat 30th November: London, Roundhouse