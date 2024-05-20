Hard-Fi return with Don't Go Making Plans single, new EP and UK headline tour

Hard Fi have announced their return. Picture: Mark Thompson/Press

By Jenny Mensah

The Staines four-piece have confirmed their first new material in a decade as well as a new EP and live dates for November.

Hard-Fi have announced their return with a brand new single Don't Go Making Plans, marking their first new material in 10 years.

The soul-infused summer anthem, which was recorded at the band's own Staines studio, was produced by frontman Richard Archer and the band's long-time collaborator Wolsey White.

Watch the official lyric video from the song below:

Hard-Fi - Don't Go Making Plans (Official Lyric Video)

According to a press release, "the song's defiant themes were initially inspired by the UK Government's attempts to criminalise many aspects of popular protest through the 2022 Public Order Act, while the issue has been thrown into even sharper focus over the last year as police and people have repeatedly clashed on streets around the globe."

The single is taken from the forthcoming EP of the same name, which is set for release on 1st November 2024 and is available on limited edition, numbered, transparent red 12" vinyl can be pre-ordered here.

Archer said of the announcement: "Playing gigs together really rekindled the fire at the heart of the band, and as much as we enjoyed playing our older songs - and audiences loved hearing them [...] we all felt the urge to create something new."

Hard-Fi's new music is released alongside news of a 10-date UK headline tour in November which will include a homecoming show at London's Roundhouse.

Tickets go on general sale this Friday 24th May from 10am BST here. Fans can register for the presale, which takes place this Wednesday 22nd May at 10.00am BST.

See Hard-Fi's 2024 UK Tour dates: