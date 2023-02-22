Hard-Fi react to Paramore track sounding like Hard To Beat

Hard-Fi frontman's Richard Archer and Paramore's Hayley Williams. Picture: 1. Lorne Thomson/Redferns/Getty 2. Aaron J. Thornton/WireImage/Getty

By Jenny Mensah

The 00s outfit have been alerted to the similarities to their 2006 Hard To Beat single and Paramore's C'est Comme Ça.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Hard-Fi have reacted to comparisons between their Hard To Beat single with Paramore's C'est Comme Ça track.

The Staines-upon-Thames rockers, fronted by Richard Archer, were made aware of the US pop punk band's single when some fans suggested they should "sue" them over their intro.

Taking to Twitter, they retweeted a fan, who shared both of the tracks together and accompanied their response with an open-eyed emoji, allowing their fans do the talking.

READ MORE - Paramore's Hayley Williams: Don't glamourise the pop-punk era

Listen to Hard-Fi's 2006 single, Hard To Beat, below

Compare the Hard-Fi banger to Paramore's track here:

READ MORE: What happened to your favourite indie bands of the 00s?

Despite several fans calling for the Stars of CCTV rockers to file against Hayley Williams and co, others pointed out that they probably wouldn't have much of a case.

One follower wrote: "You can't sue over a chord progression."

You can't sue over a chord progression. 🤣

People who don't know about copyright: "Sue!"

Musicians who who know what they're talking about: 🤔🤣 — Clean Oscopy ℹ (@coleanoscopy) February 20, 2023

Another said: "anyone who knows even the tiniest amount about music should know that this isn't at all grounds for a lawsuit y'all are reaching so hard".

anyone who knows even the tiniest amount about music should know that this isn't at all grounds for a lawsuit y'all are reaching so hard — smam (@samplifier237) February 20, 2023

A third added: "People saying sue them have zero music knowledge".

People saying sue them have zero music knowledge 😂 — Alⓣ Hodler (@XPhodler) February 20, 2023

This month saw Paramore - who are completed by - release their Sixth studio album, This Is Why, which came almost six years after their 2017 album After Laughter.

Talking about the material on the new album, Williams told NME how it was about accepting more chaos and overcoming the narrative that came about after being diagnosed with PTSD.

“I'm talking about how romantic and wild it can feel to be an unhinged, chaotic person. I romanticise the worst times of my life. It was freeing with After Laughter for people to be like, ‘Oh man, Hayley just went through a divorce, do not mess with her right now’. It was liberating. But then, you get used to having this narrative, whether it’s a victim narrative or an overcoming narrative.”

She added: “When I got diagnosed with PTSD and they put me on an antidepressant, it was like, ‘If I take this I cannot hold on to this old narrative any more. I have to be willing to move into a new season of my life that’s about more positive shit.’”

READ MORE: Paramore announce 2023 UK & Ireland tour dates with special guests Bloc Party