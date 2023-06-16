Haim hit back at claims Este is pretending to play the bass

Haim have spoken out against allegations bandmate Este isn't playing the bass. Picture: Press via Chuffmedia

By Jenny Mensah

The trio have hit back at a comment that bandmate Este is "acting" at playing the bass.

Haim have furiously denied claims bandmember Este is just pretending to play her instrument onstage.

The trio - made up of sisters Este, Danielle and Alana Haim - saw red over a comment Instagram, under NME's clip of them performing My Song 5, which comes from their 2013 debut album Days Are Gone.

After seeing a comment, which read: "Is it just me or is that bassist just acting," the Little of Your Love rockers responded directly in the comments: "Lol, I can’t believe this s*** is still happening."

Then taking to their official Instagram in a longer post on their Story, they wrote: "I’m so used to seeing this s*** on every f****** video of us playing ever.

"I’m so over it. Don’t ever say we don’t play our own f****** instruments."

Haim responded to accusations Este isn't playing the bass. Picture: Instagram/haimtheband

It's not the first time the band have had to address Este's performance style, with the musician slamming "bass face" memes as sexist.

Back in 2019, the Summer Girl rocker told NME: “I get, ‘I love that you don’t care what you look like when you play. I love that you don’t care what your face looks like when you play. I love that about you.

“God, thank you SO MUCH”, she added sarcastically, “Like, f*** you.”

She continued: “That’s like a veiled way of saying you’re ugly or something. They wouldn’t say it to a dude, who’s feeling the music when he’s playing. Like, ‘You look ugly when you play.’ You’d never say it to John Mayer when he’s like ‘bleugh’ when he’s playing, you know what I mean?”

