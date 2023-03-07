Haim to headline All Points East 2023

On Air Now
7 March 2023, 14:55 | Updated: 7 March 2023, 15:19
The Little of Your Love trio will play a bill-topping set at the festival, which takes place at East London's Victoria Park.
Haim are confirmed for All Points East 2023.
The Want You Back rockers will return to East London to play a headline set on 28th August for a show which will be a European headline exclusive.
They'll be joined on the bill by a stellar supporting line-up, which includes Girl In Red, Confidence Man, Lizzy McAlpine, Tove Lo, Snail Mail, Romy, Avalon Emerson + The Charm, Durand Jones, Mae Stephens, Nell Mescal and GIGI.
Find out everything we know about the date so far and how to buy tickets.
😍 We’re so excited to announce the unstoppable @HAIMtheband are heading to Victoria Park on Bank Holiday Monday 28 August for a European exclusive performance, with Girl In Red, Confidence Man, Lizzy McAlpine and many more!— All Points East (@allpointseastuk) March 7, 2023
Tickets go on general sale Friday 10 March at 10am. pic.twitter.com/RWhoqjg9Op
Haim are set to headline All Points East on Friday 28th August 2023. The trio - made up of sisters Danielle, Alana and Alana - will take to the main stage to play hits from across their career so far.
Joining the Haim on the line-up are Girl In Red, Confidence Man, Lizzy McAlpine, Tove Lo, Snail Mail, Romy, Avalon Emerson + The Charm, Durand Jones, Mae Stephens, Nell Mescal and GIGI.
Tickets go on general sale on Friday 10 March at 10am GMT allpointseastfestival.com.
Stage times will be confirmed closer to the time.
See the line-up so far:
