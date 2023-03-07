Haim to headline All Points East 2023

Haim are set to headline All Points East 2023. Picture: Press via Chuffmedia

By Jenny Mensah

The Little of Your Love trio will play a bill-topping set at the festival, which takes place at East London's Victoria Park.

Haim are confirmed for All Points East 2023.

The Want You Back rockers will return to East London to play a headline set on 28th August for a show which will be a European headline exclusive.

They'll be joined on the bill by a stellar supporting line-up, which includes Girl In Red, Confidence Man, Lizzy McAlpine, Tove Lo, Snail Mail, Romy, Avalon Emerson + The Charm, Durand Jones, Mae Stephens, Nell Mescal and GIGI.

Find out everything we know about the date so far and how to buy tickets.

😍 We’re so excited to announce the unstoppable @HAIMtheband are heading to Victoria Park on Bank Holiday Monday 28 August for a European exclusive performance, with Girl In Red, Confidence Man, Lizzy McAlpine and many more!



Tickets go on general sale Friday 10 March at 10am. pic.twitter.com/RWhoqjg9Op — All Points East (@allpointseastuk) March 7, 2023

When will Haim play All Points East 2023?

Haim are set to headline All Points East on Friday 28th August 2023. The trio - made up of sisters Danielle, Alana and Alana - will take to the main stage to play hits from across their career so far.

Who else is on Haim's All Points East line-up?

Joining the Haim on the line-up are Girl In Red, Confidence Man, Lizzy McAlpine, Tove Lo, Snail Mail, Romy, Avalon Emerson + The Charm, Durand Jones, Mae Stephens, Nell Mescal and GIGI.

How to buy Haim All Points East tickets:

Tickets go on general sale on Friday 10 March at 10am GMT allpointseastfestival.com.

What are the stage times for Haim All Points East 2023?

Stage times will be confirmed closer to the time.

Stormzy was the first headliner announced for All Points East 2023. Picture: Press

Who's headlining All Points East 2023?

See the line-up so far:

Friday 18th August 2023: Stormzy presents This is What We Mean day

day Friday 25th August 2023: The Strokes

Monday 28th August 2023: Haim

The Strokes will also headline All Points East in 2023. Picture: Press/Jason McDonald

