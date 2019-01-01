VIDEOS: Gerry Cinnamon lets music do the talking & shares live performances

The Sometimes singer-songwriter has shared a string of live footage from his end of year gigs.

Gerry Cinnamon has had a remarkable year, increasing his ever-loyal fanbase, supporting the Courteeners and embarking on sold-out UK dates.

The festive season even saw the Scottish singer-songwriter play a stomping set at Glasgow's Barrowlands on Monday 22 December to a hungry home crowd.

Watch a video of the audience going absolutely mental at the venue in a video he shared on Instagram.

READ MORE: Gerry Cinnamon's Discoland Samples These Happy Hardcore Tunes...

See more performances shared by the Castlemilk singer below...

Watch him play Lullaby in Dundee:

See him play Keysies:

Watch Cinnamon's performance of Canter:

Watch his intimate Aberdeen performance below:

See him cover Courteeners' Are You In Love With A Notion mashed up with his Fickle track at the start of December:

READ MORE: "It's getting tasty": Gerry Cinnamon talks growing success

READ MORE: Martin Compston says Gerry Cinnamon is one of the best singer-songwriters of the decade

Watch Gerry Cinnamon cover Catfish & The Bottlemen's Cocoon for TRNSMT 2018:

See Gerry Cinnamon play Sometimes at the O2 Brixton Academy earlier this year: