VIDEOS: Gerry Cinnamon lets music do the talking & shares live performances
1 January 2019, 18:00 | Updated: 1 January 2019, 18:01
The Sometimes singer-songwriter has shared a string of live footage from his end of year gigs.
Gerry Cinnamon has had a remarkable year, increasing his ever-loyal fanbase, supporting the Courteeners and embarking on sold-out UK dates.
The festive season even saw the Scottish singer-songwriter play a stomping set at Glasgow's Barrowlands on Monday 22 December to a hungry home crowd.
Watch a video of the audience going absolutely mental at the venue in a video he shared on Instagram.
See more performances shared by the Castlemilk singer below...
Watch him play Lullaby in Dundee:
See him play Keysies:
Watch Cinnamon's performance of Canter:
Watch his intimate Aberdeen performance below:
See him cover Courteeners' Are You In Love With A Notion mashed up with his Fickle track at the start of December:
Never played Fickle or Kampfire on the tour cos I only had a short set. Not played them in months. Got an extra few mins for the Glasgow show and brought them out. It’s a long story why they’ve been pulled from Spotify but I’m hopefully gny get them back. Everyone knew the words anyway so who gives a fuck. There’s a reason I played Notion at the end as well. The tour vibe was class. Every city the tunes in the bus were Courteeners, Zuzu and an Oz band called Skegss on repeat and no one moaned about the playlist cos everyone was into them. Getting knee deep in two of your favourite bands tunes during the day then smashing the stage with them every night and everyone’s sound doesn’t usually happen. I don’t even like touring but it was undeniable. Said it before but the crowd is part of it. I’m up there on my own with no band but it doesn’t feel like it. Ur my band. That’s why I played notion off the cuff at the end hoping it fitted into Fickle. Full gig I was cold sweat sick with a busted ear drum but the crowd were in the moment from even before the first tune and took me with them. I’ll always remember that. It’s easy sometimes to feel like the worlds full of nothing but fake shit so it’s cool when something clicks and you know it’s real. Cos when it’s real it means something. To me anyway. In the video U can see the wee shift in energy when it happens. A wee organic moment. A beautiful thing.
Watch Gerry Cinnamon cover Catfish & The Bottlemen's Cocoon for TRNSMT 2018:
See Gerry Cinnamon play Sometimes at the O2 Brixton Academy earlier this year: