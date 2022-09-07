Supergrass' Gaz Coombes: Taylor Hawkins tribute gig was "incredible" and "overwhelming"

Supergrass frontman Gaz Coombes and the late Foo Fighters drummer Taylor Hawkins.

By Jenny Mensah

The Supergrass frontman has talked about the "beautiful" tribute for the late Foo Fighters drummer, who tragically passed away in March this year.

Gaz Coombes has said performing at Taylor Hawkins' tribute concert at Wembley Stadium was "one of the most incredible moments of my life".



The Supergrass frontman, 46, shared the stage with Nile Rodgers for a rendition of David Bowie's Modern Love at the epic six-hour Foo Fighters event, before his band performed their own favourites Richard III, Alright and Caught By The Fuzz later on.

"It was a beautiful night," he told Sky News. "I sang Modern Love with Nile Rodgers and it was just one of the most incredible moments of my life. I mean, that song means a lot to me. It was a song that was a big part of my wedding.

"To be able to sing it with Nile Rodgers at Wembley Stadium was quite something. I will never forget it. And what an amazing day for Taylor, what an incredible celebration for Taylor.

The Alright rocker continued: "I couldn't imagine that it would be like that but being there on the day and seeing how it all came together, all the work that was put into it, all the love in Wembley Stadium, it was kind of overwhelming.



"I think if he was looking down, Taylor, he would kind of say, 'Dude, what's all the fuss!' But he'd be like, 'Oh my God, this is insane.'"

Taylor Hawkins was a Supergrass fan and Foo Fighters toured with the Britpop rockers back in the 90s.

The late drummer, who died suddenly aged 50 on 25th March 2022, was also a Queen super-fan, and the legendary band's guitarist Brian May and drummer Roger Taylor were also part of the celebration of his life.



They were joined by Eurovision runner-up Sam Ryder for a rendition of Somebody To Love.

The evening also saw a surprise appearance from Sir Paul McCartney, who appeared for a duet with The Pretenders' Chrissie Hynde.

Hawkins' 16-year-old son Shane played the drums with the Foo Fighters on My Hero in memory of his late father.

The Los Angeles edition of the charity gig is still set to take place at The Forum on September 27, with guests which include Alanis Morissette, Gene Simmons, Miley Cyrus, Chevy Metal and one of his closest friends, Red Hot Chili Peppers' Chad Smith.

