The funeral of Faithless singer Maxi Jazz has taken place in South London

The funeral of Maxi Jazz has taken place. Picture: Ollie Millington/Redferns/Getty

The Faithless founder and frontman was celebrated in a private funeral in his hometown last week.

The Faithless singer - whose real name was Maxwell Fraser - sadly died on 24th December 2022, aged 65 and his bandmates revealed that his funeral has now taken place.

Taking to the band's official Facebook Page on Friday 27th January, they wrote: "We wanted to let you know that Maxi’s funeral was held today in his hometown South London. It was kept private following the wishes of his family."

"We welcome his Faithless family to raise a glass and celebrate Maxi’s life together, wherever you are in the world. If you are moved to contribute anything, Maxi’s wish was not for flowers, but for donations to Centrepoint."

See their post below:

We wanted to let you know that Maxi’s funeral was held today in his hometown South London. It was kept private following... Posted by Faithless on Friday, January 27, 2023

They continued: "Centrepoint is an amazing charity that provides accommodation and support to homeless people in the UK. Please follow this link if you wish to donate: https://www.justgiving.com/fundraising/maxwell-fraser

"We would also like to say a huge thank you all for all the beautiful messages, amazing art and love for Maxi that you have shared. They are hugely appreciated.

“Upon each other we all depend, message end."

It was the Insomia band - who are survived by - who first shared the news of Maxi Jazz's passing on Facebook.

They wrote at the time: "We are heartbroken to say Maxi Jazz died last night. He was a man who changed our lives in so many ways. He gave proper meaning and message to our music.

"He was also a lovely human being with time for everyone and a wisdom that was both profound and accessible. It was an honour and, of course, a true pleasure to work with him.

"He was a brilliant lyricist, a DJ, a Buddhist , a magnificent stage presence, car lover, endless talker, beautiful person, moral compass and genius.

"Rollo, Sister Bliss x."

