An Evening with Shaun Ryder Tour 2021 and 2022 dates announced
26 October 2021, 13:38 | Updated: 26 October 2021, 13:40
The Happy Mondays and Black Grape frontman has announced fresh Q&A dates as well as rescheduled previously postponed ones. Find out more.
Shaun Ryder has confirmed new dates for his An Evening With... Tour.
The Happy Mondays legend has announced newly rescheduled dates for his candid Q&A and has also added new ones for 2022.
Taking to Instagram, he wrote: "Shaun’s ‘An Evening With’ - new and rescheduled dates. MORE DATES WILL BE ADDED!!!!!"
See all of Shaun Ryder's Q&A dates so far and how to get tickets below.
What Shaun Ryder's An Evening With... dates?
2021:
- 1 November - Grand Theatre, Lancaster
- 6 November - Square Chapel Arts, Halifax
- 11 November - Glee Club, Glasgow
- 12 November - The Old Courts, Wigan
- 18 November - Glee Club Nottingham
- 19 November - Bowdown Rooms, Altringham
- 9 December - The Forum, North Allerton
2022:
- 21 January - The Parish, Huddersfield
- 22 January - Town Hall, Middlesborough
- 4 February - Corn Exchange, Stamford
- 25 February - The Atkinson, Southport
- 4 March - Burnley Mechanics, Burnley
- 5 March - Parr Hall, Warrington
- 18 March - The Parish, Wrexham
- 20 March - Mermaid Quay, Cardif
- 21 March - Central Hall, Grimsby
- 25 March - Point Arts Venue, Sunderland
- 8 April - Playhouse, Whitley Bay
- 29 April - Huntley, Scotland
- 30 April - Fraserburgh, Scotland
- 5 May - Parr Hall, Warrington
- 22 September - Camberley Theatre, Camberley
How do you buy tickets to An Evening With... Shaun Ryder Tour?
Tickets for the original shows remain valid. Individual venues must be contacted for new tickets and additional information.
Meanwhile, Shaun Ryder's solo album Visits From Future Technology is out now.
