An Evening with Shaun Ryder Tour 2021 and 2022 dates announced

An Evening with Shaun Ryder tour dates announced. Picture: Instagram/Shaun Ryder

By Jenny Mensah

The Happy Mondays and Black Grape frontman has announced fresh Q&A dates as well as rescheduled previously postponed ones. Find out more.

Shaun Ryder has confirmed new dates for his An Evening With... Tour.

The Happy Mondays legend has announced newly rescheduled dates for his candid Q&A and has also added new ones for 2022.

Taking to Instagram, he wrote: "Shaun’s ‘An Evening With’ - new and rescheduled dates. MORE DATES WILL BE ADDED!!!!!"

See all of Shaun Ryder's Q&A dates so far and how to get tickets below.

What Shaun Ryder's An Evening With... dates?

2021:

1 November - Grand Theatre, Lancaster

6 November - Square Chapel Arts, Halifax

11 November - Glee Club, Glasgow

12 November - The Old Courts, Wigan

18 November - Glee Club Nottingham

19 November - Bowdown Rooms, Altringham

9 December - The Forum, North Allerton

2022:

21 January - The Parish, Huddersfield

22 January - Town Hall, Middlesborough

4 February - Corn Exchange, Stamford

25 February - The Atkinson, Southport

4 March - Burnley Mechanics, Burnley

5 March - Parr Hall, Warrington

18 March - The Parish, Wrexham

20 March - Mermaid Quay, Cardif

21 March - Central Hall, Grimsby

25 March - Point Arts Venue, Sunderland

8 April - Playhouse, Whitley Bay

29 April - Huntley, Scotland

30 April - Fraserburgh, Scotland

5 May - Parr Hall, Warrington

22 September - Camberley Theatre, Camberley

How do you buy tickets to An Evening With... Shaun Ryder Tour?

Tickets for the original shows remain valid. Individual venues must be contacted for new tickets and additional information.

Meanwhile, Shaun Ryder's solo album Visits From Future Technology is out now.

Listen to it here:

