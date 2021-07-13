Shaun Ryder reveals agonising pain from testicle cysts following cancer scare

Shaun Ryder has revealed he has the all-clear from cancer but has painful cysts. Picture: Getty

By Jenny Mensah

The Happy Mondays and Black Grape frontman has revealed he's been given the all-clear from cancer but has painful cysts in his testicles.

Shaun Ryder says he's been left in excruciating pain from two cysts in his testicles.

The Happy Mondays frontman revealed that he's been been cleared of cancer, but takes painkillers to cope with the uncomfortable condition.

As reported by The Sun's Bizarre column, he said: I had one, now I've got f***ing two, and they are an absolute pain. I just keep taking the tablets and painkillers as they are hitting the nerves in my b****ks."

He added: "They did the cancer tests – I got the all-clear."

The Step On singer compared the pain to having toothache in his sensitive area and regrets not having the cysts removed before the pandemic.

The 58-year-old musician said: "It's like having really bad toothache in your balls. I can have the growth chucked out but I should've gone before lockdown."

However, Shaun Ryder's ailments haven't all been for the worst. The Madchester legend previously claimed that his thyroid medication was improving his libido and making him feel like he was 21 again.

"I’m probably on more drugs today than in the Happy Mondays heyday," he joked.

"I’m on thyroxine, which is for my under-active thyroid. I’m on blood pressure pills. I’m on testosterone replacement.

"The thyroid affects everything - allergies and all sorts. I mean, if I don’t take these pills for the allergies, I can’t breathe. It’d be like an ­anaphylactic shock. Me throat goes tight and everything. I’m riddled with arthritis, too.

"But my wife is well satisfied with the testosterone treatment as all that went at the end of me 40s, so I’ve been on it for about 12 years now.

"So, yeah, it was like being 21, but without all the headaches of what goes with being 21."

