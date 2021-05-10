Shaun Ryder: I abused drugs to cope with undiagnosed ADHD

By Radio X

The Happy Mondays frontman has reflected on his past and talked about his ADHD diagnosis on The Chris Moyles Show.

Shaun Ryder has opened up about his past drug abuse on The Chris Moyles Show.

The Happy Mondays and Black Grape frontman had a well documented drug problem at the height of his fame, but today he revealed he abused illegal substances to control the symptoms of ADHD, which was the time undiagnosed.

"The reason for the substance abuse was because of the ADHD," he told Chris Moyles. "You know, when I took the drug of my choice, it made me feel normal like a human being".

The Step On singer added: "I wasn't uncomfortable and twitching and fiddling and altering my knackers. I mean, I took heroin and [...] I'm not saying any kids do that, 'cause that's totally wrong, but it made me feel normal and controlled all my ADHD stuff"

Asked how he copes with his condition now, the Madchester legend replied: "Well you know, I know me now. I know the condition, so I'm a lot better".

Shaun Ryder's first solo album in 18 years, Visits From Future Technology, will be released on 20 August.

If you are affected by any of the topics in this story, please seek help and advice from the resources below:

SMART Recovery

https://smartrecovery.org.uk/

Action on Addiction:

0300 330 0659

www.actiononaddiction.org.uk

AADD-UK

www.add.org

ADDISS

Tel: 020 8952 2800

www.addiss.co.uk