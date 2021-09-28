Eminem to open Mom’s Spaghetti diner named after his iconic Lose Yourself lyric

Eminem is bringing his Mom's Spaghetti diner to Detroit. Picture: Getty

The rapper will open up the diner in his home city of Detroit and he's named the restaurant after his iconic lyrics from Lose Yourself.

Eminem's pop-up diner Mom's Spaghetti is heading to his home city Detroit once again, named after the iconic lyric from his track Lose Yourself.

Set to open on Wednesday (29 September), the diner will serve a range of pasta-based dishes that incorporate spaghetti and meatballs, including a “s’ghetti sandwich”.

The pop-up diner will also feature will a merchandise shop dubbed The Trailer with exclusive merch likely available.

Adverts promoting Eminem's new venture have been seen locally to Detroit since Friday. Take a look at one of the trailers below:

It's not the first time Eminem has opened Mom's Spaghetti to the public, having collaborated with Metro Detroit restaurant group Union Joints for similar pop-ups in 2017 and 2018.

During lockdown last April, the group delivered approximately 400 meals to local frontline workers under the Mom's Spaghetti branding.

Lose Yourself was the leading song from Eminem's 2002 acclaimed biopic 8 Mile, in which he starred as himself.

The song features the iconic lyrics “His palms are sweaty, knees weak, arms are heavy / There’s vomit on his sweater already, mom’s spaghetti.”

The rumour mill is rampant, with fans expecting a new Eminem release to coincide with his pop-diner announcement.

Friday 1 October has been touted as a release date, with the Slim Shady icon reportedly working in the studio with rappers Mozzy and Polo G on a new collaboration.

Whether he drops new music, his first since 2020's Music To Be Murdered By, remains to be seen.

