Eminem to open Mom’s Spaghetti diner named after his iconic Lose Yourself lyric

28 September 2021, 10:56

Eminem on stage at the 2018 iHeartRadio Music Awards in Inglewood, California. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images for iHeartMedia)
Eminem is bringing his Mom's Spaghetti diner to Detroit. Picture: Getty
Radio X

By Radio X

The rapper will open up the diner in his home city of Detroit and he's named the restaurant after his iconic lyrics from Lose Yourself.

Eminem's pop-up diner Mom's Spaghetti is heading to his home city Detroit once again, named after the iconic lyric from his track Lose Yourself.

Set to open on Wednesday (29 September), the diner will serve a range of pasta-based dishes that incorporate spaghetti and meatballs, including a “s’ghetti sandwich”.

The pop-up diner will also feature will a merchandise shop dubbed The Trailer with exclusive merch likely available.

READ MORE: How are Eminem and Elton John friends? The story of the rapper's almost 20 year friendship

Adverts promoting Eminem's new venture have been seen locally to Detroit since Friday. Take a look at one of the trailers below:

It's not the first time Eminem has opened Mom's Spaghetti to the public, having collaborated with Metro Detroit restaurant group Union Joints for similar pop-ups in 2017 and 2018.

During lockdown last April, the group delivered approximately 400 meals to local frontline workers under the Mom's Spaghetti branding.

READ MORE: Why did Eminem perform Lose Yourself at the Oscars 2020?

Lose Yourself was the leading song from Eminem's 2002 acclaimed biopic 8 Mile, in which he starred as himself.

The song features the iconic lyrics “His palms are sweaty, knees weak, arms are heavy / There’s vomit on his sweater already, mom’s spaghetti.”

The rumour mill is rampant, with fans expecting a new Eminem release to coincide with his pop-diner announcement.

Friday 1 October has been touted as a release date, with the Slim Shady icon reportedly working in the studio with rappers Mozzy and Polo G on a new collaboration.

Whether he drops new music, his first since 2020's Music To Be Murdered By, remains to be seen.

READ MORE: Guy Complains To ASOS Using Eminem-Like Lyrics & They Respond In An Equally Slim Shady Fashion

More Music News

Machine Gun Kelly in concert in 2021

Machine Gun Kelly launches punch at fan after crowd storm stage at Louder Than Life gig

Billie Eilish and her brother Finneas joined Coldplay to perform 'Fix You' at Global Citizen Live in New York on 25th September 2021. (Photo: Theo Wargo/Getty Images for Global Citizen)

Watch Coldplay perform Fix You with Billie Eilish & Finneas at Global Citizen Live

Coldplay

Kings Of Leon bassist Jared Followill with his late mother, Betty Ann.

Kings Of Leon's Followill brothers mourn the tragic loss of their mother, Betty Ann

Kings of Leon

Lewis Capaldi, Kasabian and Muse will headline Isle of Wight 2022

Lewis Capaldi, Kasabian, Muse and more headline Isle Of Wight Festival 2022

Isle of Wight Festival 2022