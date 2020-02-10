VIDEO: Why did Eminem perform Lose Yourself at the Oscars 2020?

The rapper gave a surprise performance of the soundtrack to his 2002 film 8 Mile at this year's Academy Awards. Find out why.

The 92nd Academy Awards took place last night (Sunday 9 February), which offered up performances featuring the likes of Elton John and Billie Eilish.

However, the most surprising performance of the night undoubtedly came from Eminem, who played his 2002 hit Lose Yourself to a slightly bemused audience.

Watch a snippet of the moment above.

Many fans took to social media to remark on the event, which saw the rapper to rap a rendition to his famous soundtrack to the film 8 Mile.

The whole audience trying to jam to Eminem but also confused as to why he is performing #Oscars pic.twitter.com/Hkq8OrEYKF — Erin Quinn (@erinquinn_95) February 10, 2020

However, there was a reason why Eminem performed the almost two-decade old track. Find out why here...

Eminem performs at the 2020 Oscars. Picture: Kevin Winter/Getty Images

Why did Eminem perform at the 2020 Oscars?

Eminem was invited to perform the track because he was unable to do so back in 2003, when it actually won the award for Best Original Song.

There were several reasons cited for Eminem's absence at the time. According to Variety, it was rumoured that Eminem didn't want to attend the show because he refused to perform a censored version of the track, while others said he simply didn't think he would win.

People Magazine even suggested US rapper was snoozing with his daughter Hailie watching cartoons instead.

Watch Lose Yourself win the Oscar for Best Original Song in 2003:

Whatever his reason for not attending, Eminem lost out on the chance to celebrate his success, and instead co-writer Luis Resto collected the award.

However, it looks like the Oscars organisers decided to give him another chance at being recognised.

Taking to Twitter after his performance, Eminem - whose real name is Marshal Mathers - seemed to confirm he'd been given "another shot" at celebrating picking up the prestigious prize.

Sharing the video of Barbra Streisand announcing him as a winner back in 2003, he wrote: "Look, if you had another shot, another opportunity... Thanks for having me @TheAcademy. Sorry it took me 18 years to get here."

Look, if you had another shot, another opportunity... Thanks for having me @TheAcademy. Sorry it took me 18 years to get here. pic.twitter.com/CmSw2hmcZo — Marshall Mathers (@Eminem) February 10, 2020

This year's Oscars saw Elton John and Bernie Taupin finally win an Oscar together - taking home the award for Best Original Song for (I'm Gonna) Love Me Again from Rocketman.

The famous piano man previously won an Oscar with Tim Rice for Can You Feel The Love Tonight from The Lion King in 1995.

The most historic moment of the night came from Parasite - which became the first ever foreign language film to win the Best Picture prize and took home four prizes in all.

See the big Oscars 2020 winners:

Best picture

Parasite



Best actress

Renée Zellweger, Judy



Best actor

Joaquin Phoenix, Joker



Best supporting actress

Laura Dern, Marriage Story



Best supporting actor

Brad Pitt, Once Upon a Time in Hollywood



Achievement in directing

Bong Joon-ho, Parasite