Why do Gen Z TikTok users want to cancel Eminem?

Eminem performs Lose Yourself at the Oscars in 2020. Picture: MARK RALSTON/AFP via Getty Images

By Jenny Mensah

Young TikTok users have launched a campaign against Eminem. Find out why and see the rapper's Tone Deaf lyric video response.

The last two months have seen Eminem trend on Twitter with some music fans campaigning for him to be 'cancelled'.

TikTok appears to be at the forefront of the trend, with young fans from Generation Z speaking out against the controversial Detroit rapper, whose real name is Marshall Mathers.

There's plenty of views on both sides, but why are some TikTok users calling for Eminem to be cancelled and what is the musicians response?

Why are TikTok users calling for Eminem to be cancelled?

The campaign calling for Eminem to be cancelled seems to stem from a TikTok user, who played a snippet from Love The Way You Lie - his 2010 collaboration with Rihanna, which is taken from his Recovery album. The song includes the lyrics: "If she ever tries to f***ing leave again, I'ma tie her/to the bed and set this house on fire." TikTok fans have since gone on to condemn Eminem's, which often include violence towards women.

How have Eminem fans responded to the TikTok to cancel Eminem?

Eminem fans have argued that Eminem has far worse lyrics and many have defended him by sharing their own raps themselves, while also slamming Gen Z-er's for trying to cancel him.

Watch a response rap by TikTok user cassiesmith607:

i am losing it to be quite frank pic.twitter.com/pKUGFluxlb — jodran (@femcelgirlboss) March 2, 2021

The View star Meghan McCain even showed her allegiance to the rapper in March. The TV personality, author and daughter of the late United States Senator, John McCain, wrote on Twitter: "Eminem will not be cancelled. Come at me Z's."

Eminem will not be cancelled. Come at me Z's. pic.twitter.com/8kuCqlhy1n — Meghan McCain (@MeghanMcCain) March 3, 2021

What is Eminem's response to the cancel campaign against him?

Eminem shared the lyric video for Tone Deaf on 5 March 2021, which appears to be in response to the trend, and sees him rap the lyrics: "I won't stop even when my hair turns grey (I'm tone-deaf) / 'Cause they won't stop until they cancel me". the song is a B-Side from 2020's Music To Be Murdered By - Side B.

Watch the lyric video for the song there:

What was Eminem's Godzilla Challenge?

Taking to Twitter and Instagram in February 2020, the iconic rapper shared a video of himself rapping his verse on the track of the same name, which featured the late Juice WRLD at lightning speed with the caption: "'Fill 'em with the venom and eliminate 'em' @trillervids #GodzillaChallenge is on". Fans responded within minutes of his video being posted, answering his challenge to rap his lyrics.

Watch Eminem's original demonstration here:

Who won Eminem's Godzilla Challenge?

Eminem took to Instagram to post a video from Jack Sherlock, who he gave the top spot. We reckon his choice to display all of the rapper's back catalogue gave him an advantage over his competition.

Watch his take on the challenge below.

If you or anyone you know has been affected by this story, please seek help from the helplines below:

National Domestic Abuse Helpline

nationaldahelpline.org.uk

Tel: 0807 2000 247

Living Without Abuse

Tel: 0808 80 200 28

lwa.org.uk

Victim Support:

Tel: 08 08 16 89 111

victimsupport.org.uk

The Samaritans

Tel: 116 123

samaritans.org

Mind

Tel: 0300 123 3393

mind.org.uk