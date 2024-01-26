Elton John to release Farewell Yellow Brick Road tour book

Elton John will release a book to mark his Farewell tour. Picture: Rocket Entertainment/Ben Gibson Instagram/EltonJohn

By Jenny Mensah

The legendary piano man will commemorate his farewell tour with a book this year.

Sir Elton John is releasing a book documenting his Farewell Yellow Brick Road tour.

After revealing his plans to quit touring to spend more time with his family, the 76-year-old music legend embarked on 330 shows for his final string of dates across the globe, which started in Allentown, Pennsylvania in 2018 and wrapped up in Stockholm, Sweden in 2023.

Elton John's Farewell Yellow Brick Road: Memories of My Life On Tour will give fans insight into the epic shows and will include a "rare glimpse at Elton's personal archive of posters, sketches, and never-before-seen photographs and postcards."

Elton's husband, David Furnish - with whom he shares sons Zachary, 13, and Elijah, 11 - has penned the foreword to the tome, which is released on 24th September this year.

Taking to Instagram, the iconic piano man shared the cover of the book, writing: "It’s been a beautiful journey creating this book and remembering the people and places that shaped an incredible chapter in my life.

"As well as the stories and memories, not just from this tour but from throughout my career, I’ve included unreleased photography and memorabilia that I hope give you never-before-seen insights of my life on the road."

The book follows the 2022 documentary, Goodbye Yellow Brick Road: The Final Elton John Performances and the Years That Made His Legend which landed on Disney+ following a theatrical release.

The news also comes after Elton John officially achieved EGOT status.

The legendary British singer-songwriter won an award at last night's Emmys, taking home the gong for his Disney+ concert programme Elton John Live: Farewell From Dodger Stadium in the Outstanding Variety Special (live) category.

The honour makes the Your Song icon the 19th person to have reached an EGOT, which means he has now been awarded an Emmy, GRAMMY, Oscar and Tony Award.

Other famous stars with EGOT status include the late Audrey Hepburn, Whoopi Goldberg, Andrew Lloyd Webber, Tim Rice, John Legend and Viola Davis.

Elton John reached another huge milestone in 2023 by taking his Farewell Yellow Brick Road Tour to Glastonbury Festival.

The Rocketman closed out the festival on Pyramid Stage on the Sunday night, while Queens Of The Stone Age headlined the Other Stage and Josh Homme revealed the gentle ribbing he got from the legend.

Speaking to NME, Homme recalled: "He gave me a gentle kiss on the cheek and said, ‘Enjoy playing to all three people’, which I thought was amazing. I laughed, but then when we walked out I thought, 'Oh my God'."

He added of the band's Other Stage performance that year: "There was a lot of people, but normally there would probably be a lot more. It was an interesting thing to walk out to at first. That was some accurate [stuff] right there, that was a good prediction."

Elton had a point as his Glastonbury set broke records to become the most-watched headliner in the festival's history, with 7.6 million tuning into the BBC broadcast and an estimated 120,000 fans watching it at the Pyramid Stage.