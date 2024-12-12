Elton John thinks legalising weed was "one of the greatest mistakes of all time"

By Jenny Mensah

The legendary piano man, who has been sober for 34 years, has discussed the legalisation of marijuana in Canada and the United States.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Elton John has shared his thoughts on marijuana being made legal in the United States and Canada, calling it "one of the greatest mistakes of all time”.

The legendary British singer-songwriter is known for his well-known addiction and subsequent sobriety for the past four years as well as becoming a sponsor to Eminem.

Now, speaking to TIME, who have honoured him with the title of their 2024 Icon of the Year, the Rocketman singer has talked about the drug and his belief that it leads to other more dangerous substances.

“I maintain that it’s addictive," said the 77-year-old icon. "It leads to other drugs. And when you’re stoned—and I’ve been stoned—you don’t think normally. Legalising marijuana in America and Canada is one of the greatest mistakes of all time.”

Asked if he feels the same way about alcohol abuse, Elton John's husband David Furnish suggested that alcohol isn't as safe and healthy as people might believe, though it is more normalised and accepted in society.

Read more:

Elton John has been very open about his drug addiction in the past and recently celebrated 34 years of being sober.

Back in August this year, he took to Instagram to share a photo of his coin - a well known token given to members of AA (Alcoholics Anonymous) and NA (Narcotics Anonymous) - which bore the roman numerals XXXIV to mark 34 years.

It came with the caption: "34 years clean and sober.

"My life has never been better.

"Love,

"Elton xx".

As the outlet explains, Elton John also helped Robbie Williams with his first stint in rehab and tried, but failed, to help George Michael get clean.

"It’s tough to tell someone that they’re being an a**ehole, and it’s tough to hear,” he says. “Eventually I made the choice to admit that I’m being an a**ehole.”

Elton John Farewell Tour Highlights

Read more: