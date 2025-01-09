Elton John shares Oscars 2025 watch party details with Chappell Roan to perform

Elton John has booked Chappell Roan perform for his bash.

The legendary piano man's famous Academy Awards watch parties have previously seen the likes of Sam Fender perform.

Elton John has shared the details of his Academy Awards Viewing Party for 2025.

The British singer song-writer holds an annual Oscars watch part in aid of his Elton John AIDS Foundation and this year's event, which takes place on Sunday 2nd March, will include a performance from the HOT TO GO! singer.

The star-studded bash will be hosted by Elton and his husband David Furnish, alongside co-costs Sheryl Lee Ralph, Jean Smart, Neil Patrick Harris and David Burtka.

A press release on the foundation's website reads: "Join us for our highly-anticipated Annual Academy Awards® Viewing Party, dedicated to supporting the Elton John AIDS Foundation and our critical efforts in reaching marginalized communities who are affected by HIV/AIDS.

"Mark your calendars for Sunday, March 2, 2025, in West Hollywood Park for a magical and meaningful evening filled with glitz, glamor, and a spectacular musical performance."

It adds: "We’re beyond excited to welcome the sensational Chappell Roan to the stage for an electric performance that will raise the roof!Our stellar hosts for the evening—Elton John, David Furnish, Sheryl Lee Ralph, Jean Smart, Neil Patrick Harris and David Burtka—will welcome you to a night packed with dazzling red carpet arrivals, show-stopping music, and extraordinary one-of-a-kind auction lots that you won’t find anywhere else."

Reacting to the news Chappell Roan, who's real name is Kayleigh Rose Amstutz, said in a press release: "I’m absolutely glowing as I write this!! I’m so honored to announce that I’ll be performing at the Elton John AIDS Foundation’s Academy Awards! Elton and his husband, David, have been incredible guiding lights for me this year, showing me a love that has truly helped me through. I’m deeply passionate about supporting the queer community in every way I can, and I’m so proud to be part of an organization that fights for equality and provides lifesaving access to care for queer communities. I can’t wait to bring an unabashedly ☆gay☆ performance to such an iconic night!"

Previous stars who have performed at Elton John's Academy Awards parties in the past include Ed Sheeran, Dua Lipa and Sam Fender, who was joined by the legend for a rendition of his Will We Talk? single.

Elton John performing Will We Talk with Sam Fender???? Proud doesn’t cut it anymore pic.twitter.com/M4Yd5VChZ3 — caitlyn 🫧 (@canth0ldout) February 10, 2020

The Your Song legend has grown closer to the 26-year-old pop sensation and revealed he recently offered her advice about how to cope with her sudden success.

"Sometimes, you know, they get a little overwhelmed, he revealed to The Ankler. "Chappell was a little overwhelmed with her sudden success — although she’d been writing for a long time, it really kind of ballooned very quickly.

"I just try and calm her down and say, ‘Listen, it’s fine. It’s fine. Do what you want. Don’t listen to anybody. Walk at your own speed. Do not listen to the record company saying, ‘We want another album, we want another album.’ Do it when you’re ready to do it.’ I’ve got that experience. I’ve been through everything in my life as far as knowing what to do in music, seeing people come, seeing people go. Sometimes they disappear much too quickly."

"I’m kind of a survivor," he added, reflecting on his own longevity. "One of the people still around at 77. I’m probably as popular as I was when I was younger, and that’s been a miracle. But it’s nice to be able to pass that stuff on and see the results in people."

Roan's star continues to rise with huge dates in the diary for 2025, which includes a headline set at Reading & Leeds and marks an English festival exclusive for the Pink Pony Club singer this year.

