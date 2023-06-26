Dua Lipa was "at a dinner party" during Elton John's Glastonbury set

Fans expected the singer to appear on the Pyramid Stage with the legend this weekend.

Dua Lipa was having a dinner party when fans thought she would be performing with Sir Elton John at Glastonbury.

The British pop star had been strongly rumoured to be making an appearance with the legend during his final UK show headlining the Pyramid Stage last night (25th June), having collaborated with Elton on the track Cold Heart.

However, Lipa was conspicuous by her absence and took to social media shortly after the show to reveal that she was in fact hosting a get-together with family and friends while the set was in progress.

Sir Elton John headlines Glastonbury festival on Sunday 25th June 2023. Picture: OLI SCARFF/AFP via Getty Images

Alongside a snap of herself with a friend and various photos of the evening, she wrote on Instagram that she was "cooking for my friends and fam".

The Levitating singer later showed her support for Elton as she captioned a video of him performing their song with a string of heart emojis, whilst Elton told the audience that "sadly" Dua was not at the show and instead asked the crowd of thousands to perform her part as he played the piano.

Elton's actual guests included The Killers' Brandon Flowers, Jacob Lusk of Gabriels and Rina Sawayama.

Brandon Flowers performs a duet with Elton John on the Pyramid Stage at Glastonbury festival. Picture: OLI SCARFF/AFP via Getty Images

During the two-hour set, the superstar performed hits such as Rocket Man, Tiny Dancer and Candle In The Wind and also reflected on his "amazing journey" in the music business.

He said: "I want to thank you for all dressing up in your costumes and your glasses and your outfits ... it makes me feel so happy. Thank you for your love. And I want to thank you, also, for 52 years of amazing love and loyalty that you've shown me.

"It's been an amazing journey and I've had the best, best time. I will never forget you. You're in my head and my heart and my soul.

"You've been amazing. You've been an incredible crowd tonight.

"Thanks so much Glastonbury. Thanks so much England.

"I wish you love and health and happiness."