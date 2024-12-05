Reading & Leeds 2025: Chappell Roan, Hozier, Bring Me The Horizon & Travis Scott to headline

5 December 2024, 19:21 | Updated: 5 December 2024, 19:40

Chappell Roan, Hozier, Bring Me The Horizon and Travis Scott will headline Reading & Leeds 2025
Chappell Roan, Hozier, Bring Me The Horizon and Travis Scott will headline Reading & Leeds 2025. Picture: Press

By Jenny Mensah

The twin festivals will return for 2025 with The Kooks, Bloc Party and more on the bill. Find out what we know so far.

Reading and Leeds has announced its headliners for 2025.

The festivals will return to Reading's Richfield Avenue and Leeds' Bramham Park next year with Chappell Roan, Travis Scott, Bring Me The Horizon and Hozier as headliners.

Also confirmed for the event, which takes place from 21st - 24th August 2025, are the likes of The Kooks, Bloc Party, Soft Play, Wunderhorse, Amyl and the Sniffers, Sea Girls, Nieve Ella and many more.

While the HOT TO GO! singer's performance will be a English headline festival exclusive, the Trance rapper's bill-topping slot will make for a 2025 European exclusive.

Meanwhile, both BMTH and the Irish singer-songwriter will make their 2025 UK Festival exclusive at Reading and Leeds next year.

Weekend and Day tickets for for Reading & Leeds 2025 on general sale from Monday 9th December at 12pm via www.readingfestival.com/tickets and www.leedsfestival.com/tickets with further presale info below.

Find out everything we know about Reading & Leeds so far, including who else joins them on the line-up and how you can be there.

The Reading & Leeds 2025 line-up has been announced
The Reading & Leeds 2025 line-up has been announced. Picture: Press

What date is Reading & Leeds 2025?

Reading and Leeds will take place from 21st - 24th August 2025 at Reading's Richfield Avenue and Leeds' Bramham Park.

Who's headlining Reading & Leeds 2025?

  • Chapell Roan
  • Hozier
  • Bring Me The Horizon
  • Travis Scott
Bloc Party, The Kooks, Pale Waves and Wundherhorse will also play Reading & Leeds 2025
Bloc Party, The Kooks, Pale Waves and Wundherhorse will also play Reading & Leeds 2025. Picture: Press

Who's on the Reading & Leeds 2025 line-up?

See the list of confirmed names so far:

  • Chappell Roan - HEADLINER
  • Hozier - HEADLINER
  • Bring Me The Horizon - HEADLINER
  • Travis Scott - HEADLINER
  • The Kooks
  • Bloc Party
  • AJ Tracey
  • Becky Hill
  • Sammy Virji
  • Enter Shikari
  • Trippie Redd
  • Conan Gray
  • Amyl and The Sniffers
  • Wunderhorse
  • Royel Otis
  • Del Water Gap
  • Balming Tiger
  • Alessi Rose
  • DJ EZ
  • Rudim3ntal
  • High Vis
  • Bilmuri
  • Blanco
  • Issey Cross
  • Antony Szmierek
  • Mannequin Pussy
  • Girls Don't Sync
  • Good Kid
  • Nieve Ella
  • Lancey Foux
  • The Dare
  • Suki Waterhouse
  • Sofia Isella
  • Lambrini Girls
  • Snow Strippers
  • Soft Play
  • Luvcat
  • Sea Girls
  • Pale Waves
  • Songer
  • The Chats
  • Wallows
  • Lola Young
  • The Linda Lindas

Plus more to be announced…

Reading Festival 2025 line-up
Reading Festival 2025 line-up. Picture: Press

When are Reading & Leeds 2025 tickets on sale?

Leeds Festival 2025 line-up
Leeds Festival 2025 line-up. Picture: Press

Melvin Benn, Managing Director of Festival Republic said: “Right now, we’re witnessing an exciting wave of inspiring voices breaking through in pop culture, and this line-up captures that energy perfectly. This is one of the youngest average ages for headliners in years, and that’s very exciting in itself. We are delighted to welcome Chappell Roan’s debut, an inspiring new pop star poised to define a generation, sitting alongside one of our favourite modern songwriters, Hozier. We are also proud to welcome back Bring Me The Horizon, a band who have grown with us over the years to become the UK’s biggest alternative act.

"Add to that the massive European exclusive appearance of Travis Scott and an unrivalled selection of dance music’s biggest names, and you’ve got something truly special. It will be a genuine privilege to witness these moments, from iconic headliners to extraordinary emerging artists alike. Bringing together these worlds and delivering a standout weekend every summer is ultimately what makes Reading & Leeds the UK’s biggest, best and most unmissable music festival”

Reading & Leeds 2024 saw headline performances from Liam Gallagher, Blink 182, Gerry Cinnamon, Catfish and the Bottlemen Lana Del Rey and Fred Again...
Reading & Leeds 2024 saw headline performances from Liam Gallagher, Blink 182, Gerry Cinnamon, Catfish and the Bottlemen Lana Del Rey and Fred Again... Picture: Press

Reading and Leeds 2024 saw Liam Gallagher, Blink 182, Catfish And The Bottlemen, Gerry Cinnamon, Fred Again... and Lana Del Rey headline, with the likes of The Prodigy, Fontaines D.C., The Last Dinner Party, 21 Savage, Pendulum, Raye, Bleachers and Barry Can't Swim also on the bill.

