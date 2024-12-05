Reading & Leeds 2025: Chappell Roan, Hozier, Bring Me The Horizon & Travis Scott to headline

On Air Now
5 December 2024
The twin festivals will return for 2025 with The Kooks, Bloc Party and more on the bill. Find out what we know so far.
Reading and Leeds has announced its headliners for 2025.
The festivals will return to Reading's Richfield Avenue and Leeds' Bramham Park next year with Chappell Roan, Travis Scott, Bring Me The Horizon and Hozier as headliners.
Also confirmed for the event, which takes place from 21st - 24th August 2025, are the likes of The Kooks, Bloc Party, Soft Play, Wunderhorse, Amyl and the Sniffers, Sea Girls, Nieve Ella and many more.
While the HOT TO GO! singer's performance will be a English headline festival exclusive, the Trance rapper's bill-topping slot will make for a 2025 European exclusive.
Meanwhile, both BMTH and the Irish singer-songwriter will make their 2025 UK Festival exclusive at Reading and Leeds next year.
Weekend and Day tickets for for Reading & Leeds 2025 on general sale from Monday 9th December at 12pm via www.readingfestival.com/tickets and www.leedsfestival.com/tickets with further presale info below.
Find out everything we know about Reading & Leeds so far, including who else joins them on the line-up and how you can be there.
Reading and Leeds will take place from 21st - 24th August 2025 at Reading's Richfield Avenue and Leeds' Bramham Park.
See the list of confirmed names so far:
Plus more to be announced…
Melvin Benn, Managing Director of Festival Republic said: “Right now, we’re witnessing an exciting wave of inspiring voices breaking through in pop culture, and this line-up captures that energy perfectly. This is one of the youngest average ages for headliners in years, and that’s very exciting in itself. We are delighted to welcome Chappell Roan’s debut, an inspiring new pop star poised to define a generation, sitting alongside one of our favourite modern songwriters, Hozier. We are also proud to welcome back Bring Me The Horizon, a band who have grown with us over the years to become the UK’s biggest alternative act.
"Add to that the massive European exclusive appearance of Travis Scott and an unrivalled selection of dance music’s biggest names, and you’ve got something truly special. It will be a genuine privilege to witness these moments, from iconic headliners to extraordinary emerging artists alike. Bringing together these worlds and delivering a standout weekend every summer is ultimately what makes Reading & Leeds the UK’s biggest, best and most unmissable music festival”
Reading and Leeds 2024 saw Liam Gallagher, Blink 182, Catfish And The Bottlemen, Gerry Cinnamon, Fred Again... and Lana Del Rey headline, with the likes of The Prodigy, Fontaines D.C., The Last Dinner Party, 21 Savage, Pendulum, Raye, Bleachers and Barry Can't Swim also on the bill.