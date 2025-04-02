Sharon Osbourne is open to a Black Sabbath hologram show: "You never know what the opportunities are"

The music manager and wife of Ozzy Osbourne has said she would consider using the technology for the band after their final show takes place this year.

Sharon Osbourne has said she would consider a Black Sabbath ABBA-style avatar show.

Earlier this year, the legendary heavy metal band confirmed they would reunite for one last show, with their classic line-up Ozzy Osbourne, Geezer Butler, Tony Iommi and Bill Ward getting together for the first time in 20 years in an extravaganza named Back To The Beginning: The Farewell Show.

However, quizzed if she'd think about the band's legend living on through a hologram style show, the wife and manager of the Prince of Darkness told Metal Hammer: "Sure I would, yeah."

"Technology keeps moving on and on," added the TV personality. You can do incredible things now, so what you could do in five years will be even better.

"You never know what the opportunities are."

Sharon's comments come after her Ozzy revealed that he won't be playing a full set with the Paranoid rockers at Birmingham's Villa Park on 5th July.

Speaking on his SiriusXM show, he revealed: “I’m not planning on doing a set with Black Sabbath but I am doing little bits and pieces with them. I am doing what I can, where I feel comfortable."

The 76-year-old rock legend has neck and spinal issues, as well as Parkinson's disease, and while he sometimes uses a wheelchair as a result of his mobility problems, he's vowed that he's doing his best to "get back on [his] feet" for their farewell show this summer.

"When you get up in the morning, you just jump out of bed," he explained. "I have to balance myself, but I’m not dead. I’m still actively doing things.”

The final show will see the classic line-up of Sabbath reunite for the first time in 20 years alongside appearances from Metallica, Slayer, Pantera, Gojira, Halestorm, Alice In Chains, Lamb Of God, Anthrax and Mastodon.

Tickets for the show went on sale last Friday (14th February).

The all-day event will also feature a supergroup of musicians with the following artists announced so far: Billy Corgan (Smashing Pumpkins), David Draiman (Disturbed), Duff McKagan & Slash (Guns ‘n Roses), Frank Bello (Anthrax), Fred Durst (Limp Bizkit), Jake E Lee, Jonathan Davis (Korn), KK Downing, Lzzy Hale (Halestorm), Mike Bordin (Faith No More), Rudy Sarzo, Sammy Hagar, Scott Ian (Anthrax), Wolfgang Van Halen and Zakk Wylde.

Sharon Osbourne on Black Sabbath's final show & Ozzy's health

Asked how she felt about the announcement, Sharon told Ruth Wood on behalf of Radio X Classic Rock: "Very emotional but very happy. It's time for Ozzy to say goodnight to everybody and what better way to do it than to do it surrounded by your friends, your family and back to the beginning, the place where he was born in Aston?"

Speaking of the incredible star-studded line-up for the show, she added: "It's heartwarming and to realise what great friends you've got. And Ozzy is loved and by his peers and Sabbath. You know, Ozzy and Sabbath are loved and it's fantastic. It's really a great feeling to think that all the years you've been in the industry and you're still loved and relevant and, you know, people want to celebrate your body of work that you've done. And the fans, you know, it's all about the fans too."

Quizzed how Ozzy will be preparing for the show, amidst his health battles, the former Celebrity Big Brother star reflected: "Parkinson's isn't something that goes away. You have it forever. There's no cure. So he has battles with it where he has to work with the physical therapist every day. And, you know, he's got to keep his muscles going, and he's, you know, he's... He's fine. As fine as you can be with Parkinson's, you know?"

Meanwhile, Rage Against The Machine's Tom Morello who is the Musical Director of the event has teased that it “will be the greatest heavy metal show ever" with a host of surprise guests.

All profits from the show will be shared equally between Cure Parkinson's, Birmingham Children's Hospital and Acorn Children's Hospice.

