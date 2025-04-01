Wet Leg unveil new single Catch These Fists, announce Moisturizer album & share new UK tour dates for 2025

Wet Leg's Rhian Teasdale and Hester Chambers. Picture: Iris Luz

By Jenny Mensah

The Isle Of Wight rockers have shared their comeback single, new album and announced UK tour dates for this year.

Wet Leg have unveiled their new single and shared the details of their sophomore album and new headline UK tour.

The Isle of Wight rockers - comprised of Rhian Teasdale, Hester Chambers, Henry Holmes, Josh Mobaraki and Ellis Durand - teased their comeback last month and have now finally shared their first material in three years.

Along with the infectious new song comes the news of their second studio album Moisturizer - the follow-up to their 2022 self-titled, debut number one album, which is set for release on 11th July 2025.

Watch the official video for their new single below:

Wet Leg - catch these fists (Official Video)

Moisturizer sees all five members contributing to the album and according to a press release is “fun and freaky and fabulous” as well as “an album of manic love songs and well-timed kiss-offs, delivered by a clan of the UK’s most beloved oddballs.”

The press release also boasts that the album “contains love songs of every stripe: stressed-out, gooey-eyed, gratuitously horny, blissed out, obsessive and mysterious.”

Wet Leg's Moisturizer album artwork. Picture: Press

See the tracklisting for Wet Leg's Moisturizer:

1. CPR

2. liquidize

3. catch these fists

4. davina mccall

5. jennifer’s body

6. mangetout

7. pond song

8. pokemon

9. pillow talk

10. don’t speak

11. 11:21

12. u and me at home

Along with the band's album details comes the news that they'll be embarking on a UK headline tour in May this year.

The dates will see the Chaise Lounge rockers play two nights at O2 Academy Brixton on 21st and 23rd May, before heading to Edinburgh's Usher Hall, O2 Academy Leeds and O2 Victoria Warehouse Manchester.

Fans can pre-order the new album from the official Wet Leg store before Tuesday 8th April at 3pm BST in order to gain access to the pre-sale.

See Wet Leg's 2025 UK headline dates:

21st May – O2 Academy, Birmingham

23rd May – O2 Academy Brixton, London

27th May – Usher Hall, Edinburgh

28th May – O2 Academy, Leeds

29th May – O2 Victoria Warehouse, Manchester

Wet Leg are also set to play several festival dates across Europe as well as home soil, visiting the likes of Glastonbury Festival, TRNSMT Festival, Wilderness Festival, Boardmasters and more.

Last month saw the band play a duo of gigs dubbed "a night to forget" under the pseudonym Uma Thurman, where they debuted several new songs.

Wet Leg are back! They played a secret set at Brightons Green Door Store last night under the pseudonym Uma Thurman ⭐️



🎥: jamie_macmillan_photos pic.twitter.com/rtfRaWoZbj — Far Out Magazine (@FarOutMag) March 24, 2025

