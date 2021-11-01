Ed Sheeran on The Chris Moyles Show

By Radio X

Ed Sheeran popped into The Chris Moyles Show this week and talked about everything from his new = album to his career so far.

Ed Sheeran visited The Chris Moyles Show last month to talk about the release of his = (equals) album.

The 30-year-old singer-songwriter has released his fourth studio album, which includes the singles Bad Habits, Visiting Hours and Shivers.

In our full interview, the Ed talks about why he loves to mess with the media by giving his albums difficult names, answered fan questions and even talked about the "emo love song dance floor filler" that didn't make the cut of his album.

Watch our interview in full with Ed Sheeran above.

READ MORE: Ed Sheeran's 2022 tour dates

Ed Sheeran also reminisced about the time he hung out with Chris Moyles and revealed that the Radio X DJ has a strange connection with Stevie Wonder.

The Shape of You singer also shared one of his NSFW jokes, which had us cackling.

Ed Sheeran's = album is out now.

Listen to it in full below:

READ MORE: Ed Sheeran nearly quit music after becoming a dad