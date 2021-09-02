Ed Sheeran nearly quit music after becoming a dad

By Radio X

The singer-songwriter has revealed that having his daughter Lyra made him stop playing the guitar, writing and singing at first.

Ed Sheeran "convinced himself" to quit music after his daughter was born.

The Bad Habits singer revealed he was considering giving up his entire music career after welcoming his first child, Lyra Antarctica, into the world in August 2020.

Sheeran told GQ magazine: “When my daughter was born I just said, ‘Maybe this is me now.’ It was such a switch in my life and, wow, it was bringing me so much. Joy, of course, but obviously parts of it were really difficult too. I can’t really explain it, but I felt so much life was coming at me, I thought, ‘Well, this is what I’m meant to do now.’ I stopped playing the guitar, stopped writing songs and I stopped singing.”

Asked if he was serious, the 30-year-old singer - who shares his daughter with wife Cherry Seaborn - replied: "I actually convinced myself I was never going to sing or pick up the guitar again. I was like, ‘No. This is it. I quit.’"

Sheeran felt like he'd "lost all purpose" during his hiatus but but revealed a chat with a friend who was planning to retire changed his mind.

"After about four months of not doing anything musically at all," he continued. "I was having a chat with a friend of mine, a musician who is also going to retire. He’s a lot older than me.

"I told him that I needed something, as after about four months I had lost all purpose. Even though my new purpose was being a dad, if you asked me what I did I wouldn’t be able to tell you. My answer would be ‘Erm, I do f*** all’.”

The Castle on the Hill singer releases his new album = (Equals) next month, and recently revealed it's a "really personal record" inspired by him becoming a dad.

"= (Equals) is a really personal record and one that means a lot to me.

"My life changed greatly over the past few years – I got married, became a father, experienced loss, and I reflect on these topics over the course of the album. I see it as my coming-of-age record, and I can’t wait to share this next chapter with you."

