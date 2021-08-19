Ed Sheeran announces new = album

Ed Sheeran announces the details of his fourth studio album.

The singer-songwriter has shared the title, release date and tracklisting for his fourth studio album. Find out what to expect here.

Ed Sheeran has confirmed the details of his fourth studio album.

The singer-songwriter has revealed that is a "really personal record" that is inspired by him becoming a father to his first child Lyra Antarctica.

The album follows the release of + in 2011, × in 2014 and ÷ in 2017.

Find out everything we know about the record so far.

What's the name of Ed Sheeran's new album?

Ed Sheeran's fourth studio album is titled = which is subtitled as Equals.

When is Ed Sheeran's = album released?

Ed Sheeran's Equals is set for release on 29 October 2021. It's available to preorder on all platforms including cd, vinyl and cassette.

What can we expect from Ed Sheeran's = album?

Speaking about the record, Sheeran said: "I started writing and recording this album June 2017. It's been a long, long process. I’ve been through love, loss, new life, grief and everything in between during the whole period of writing it, and I feel like it’s really a coming of age record. I’ve never been more proud of a body of work, or more excited/nervous for you all to hear it."

He added: "The next song off of it is called Visiting Hours, which I finished for my friend Michael who sadly passed away this year. If you preorder the album you get this song with it, but it’s also on all platforms from now too. Lots more music to come, but for now I hope you are as excited as me for this album. ‘=‘ everywhere from October 29th x".

Ed Sheeran has already released Bad Habits from the album and its accompanying music video sees him play a mischievous vampire.

The track scored him his 10th UK number one single and spent seven consecutive weeks at the top of the UK’s Official Singles Chart and counting. It has since become the fastest track to reach half a million sales in the UK of the year so far.

What's the tracklist for Ed Sheeran's = album?

Tides Shivers First Times Bad Habits Overpass Graffiti The Joker And The Queen Leave Your Life Collide 2step Stop The Rain Love In Slow Motion Visiting Hours Sandman Be Right Now

Written and recorded across Suffolk, London, Sweden and LA, the album has been produced by Ed, FRED and Snow Patrol's Johnny McDaid, and features songwriting contributions from the likes of Steve Mac, Joe Rubel, Amy Wadge, Foy Vance, Elvira Anderfjard, David Hodges, Andrew Watt, Lou Bell, Natalie Hemby and Ben Kweller.

Menawhile, Ed will play an intimate fan show at London’s O2 Shepherds Bush Empire to celebrate the 10th anniversary of his debut album ‘+’.

