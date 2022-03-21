Ed Sheeran is done with mathematical album titles

Ed Sheeran has finished with his mathematical album titles. Picture: Press

By Radio X

The singer-songwriter has said he's done with using mathematical symbols for his albums.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Ed Sheeran is finished with mathematical album titles.

The 31-year-old pop star has so far released smash hit albums +, x, ÷, No.6 Collaborations Project and = and when asked how "obscure" the symbols are going to get as he releases more albums, he revealed that he's done with mathematically-themed titles.

Speaking on the Australian podcast, Carrie and Tommy, he said: “That’s it. There’s only five. The other one will be out before I come to New Zealand [and Australia] to do the tour.”

Ed is set to perform the second leg of his +–=÷x Tour (pronounced Mathematics Tour) in New Zealand and Australia in early February 2023.

The first leg of the tour, which sees him embark on dates across European, will start in Dublin in April this year.

Subtract is expected to be released sometime in 2022, though there's yet to be an official announcement about its release date.

READ MORE: Snow Patrol, Ed Sheeran, Camila Cabello and more for Concert For Ukraine

Ed Sheeran might be ditching mathematics when it comes to studio album names, but that doesn't mean he's done with symbols all together.

Speaking to the Armchair Expert podcast, the A Team singer revealed that he has plans for 10 (yes, 10) symbol-inspired records altogether

I'm going to make 10 symbol records," revealed the Shivers singer. "But the next five won't be maths."

He’s also got plans for a follow-up to 2019’s No.6 Collaborations Project, which saw high profile duets with music stars like Eminem, Cardi B, Justin Bieber and Stormzy.

He added: "Between the next one I'll do 'No. 7.' "

Ed previously joked to The Chris Moyles Show that he enjoyed naming his albums as symbols because it messed with the media and forced them to search for them on their keypad.

Meanwhile, Ed Sheeran is set to join the likes of Snow Patrol, Camilla Cabello, Emeli Sandé and Gregory Porter and more for a special Ukraine fundraising concert.

Concert For Ukraine will see ITV, STV and Livewire Pictures join forces with the Disasters Emergency Committee (DEC) and the Media & Entertainment group Global to bring together names from the world of music for a unique event spreading a message of hope and support, which will also raise funds for the ongoing DEC Ukraine Humanitarian Appeal.

The concert will take place at the Resorts World Arena, Birmingham and tickets will go on sale tomorrow (Tuesday 22nd March) via www.theticketfactory.com.Further artist announcements will be made in the coming days.

READ MORE: Ed Sheeran is planning more symbol albums