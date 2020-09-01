Ed Sheeran announces birth of baby daughter

The singer-songwriter and has confirmed the birth of his first child Lyra Antartica Seaborn Sheeran, who he shares with his wife Cherry Seaborn.

Ed Sheeran has announced the birth of his first child Lyra Antartica Seaborn Sheeran.

The Shape Of You star took to social media on Tuesday (1 September) to reveal the news that he had welcomed a baby girl with his wife Cherry Seaborn last week.

The singer-songwriter - who has been taking a break from the limelight - had not previously announced the pair were expecting, but has broken his social media silence to share his "personal news" and ask for his privacy to be respected.

Taking to Instagram, Sheeran began: "Ello! A quick message from me as I have some personal news that I wanted to share with you... Last week, with the help of an amazing delivery team, Cherry gave birth to our beautiful and healthy daughter - Lyra Antarctica Seaborn Sheeran."

The A Team singer added: "We are completely in love with her. Both mum and baby are doing amazing and we are on cloud nine over here. We hope that you can respect our privacy at this time. Lots of love and I’ll see you when it’s time to come back, Ed x".

Lyra's arrival comes after Sheeran announced his marriage to Cherry Seaborn in 2019.

Ed Sheeran also announced he'd be taking a break from music and the limelight the same year after ending his Divide tour.

He wrote on Instagram on 24 December 2019: "Hello all. Gonna go on another break again.

"The Divide era and tour changed my life in so many ways, but now it’s all over it’s time to go out and see some more of the world.

“I’ve been a bit non-stop since 2017 so I’m just gonna take a breather to travel, write and read. I’ll be off all social media until it’s time to come back."

He added: "To my family and friends, see ya when I see ya, and to my fans, thank you for always being amazing. I promise to be back with some new music when the time is right, and I’ve lived a little more to actually have something to write about."

