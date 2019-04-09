DMA's confirm release date of MTV Unplugged Live album

The Aussie outfit have shared the details and release date of their live album, which was recorded at their special acoustic MTV gig.

DMA's have confirmed the release of their MTV Unplugged Live album.

The Australian trio - comprised of Tommy O'Dell, Matt Mason and Johnny Took - played a special acoustic gig at Melbourne's Memo Music Hall last year as part of the network's iconic Unplugged series.

Now, the band have confirmed the its accompanying live album will be released this year on 19 June 2019.

Our MTV Unplugged Live Album is being released on June 14th!



Pre-order from: https://t.co/6oCZfMMQ9z pic.twitter.com/V7Xe775PmZ — DMA'S (@dmasmusic) April 9, 2019

The album will include performances of Emily Whyte, In The Air, Delete, The End and a cover of Madonna's Beautiful Stranger.

Get a taste of the acoustic album so far with The End below:

See the tracklist for DMA's MTV Unplugged Live album below:

1. Feels Like 37

2. Lay Down

3. Time & Money

4. Emily Whyte

5. In the Air

6. Warsaw

7. Beautiful Stranger

8. The End

9. Lazy Love

10. In the Moment

11. Health

12. Step Up the Morphine

13. Delete

14. Do I Need You Now?

Meanwhile, DMA's are touring the UK this April before supporting the Courteeners at their huge Heaton Park gig.

Find out where you can see them this year, and who will be supporting them...

