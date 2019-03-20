DMA's 2019 UK Tour Dates: Support Acts, Setlist & More

DMA's. Picture: Press

The Aussie outfit are set to visit the UK this April. Find out where they're headed and if you can still buy tickets.

DMA's have gathered a pretty big following, with favourable comparisons to the likes of Oasis and The Stone Roses.

If that wasn't enough to help them gain a loyal fanbase in the UK, two acclaimed albums, memorable performances at Reading & Leeds Festival, endorsements from Liam Gallagher himself, a supporting slot at his 2018 Finsbury Park gig and their own dates at the end of last year all left UK audiences hungry for more.

Luckily, the Delete rockers will be back on our soil for a 2019 UK tour, before supporting the Courteeners at their huge Heaton Park gig.



Find out where you can see them this year, and who will be supporting them...

What are DMA's 2019 UK live dates?

3 April - Cambridge Corn Exchange

4 April - O2 Academy Birmingham

5 April - O2 Academy Oxford

6 April - King George's Hall

8 April - O2 Music Hall, Aberdeen

9 April - Usher Hall, Edinburgh

10 April - O2 Academy Newcastle

12 April - Liverpool University Guild of Students (Mountford Hall & Stanley Theatre)

13 April - Rock City, Nottingham

14 April - Great Hall, Cardiff University

13- 15 June - Isle of Wight Festival 2019

15 June - Heaton Park (supporting Courteeners)

16 June - Malahide Castle - Dublin, Ireland

17 June - Limelight - Belfast

12 July - TRNSMT Festival, Glasgow Green

13 July - TRNSMT Festival, Glasgow Green

14 July - Citadel Festival 2019

Watch the official video for DMA's The End: