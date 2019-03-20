DMA's 2019 UK Tour Dates: Support Acts, Setlist & More

20 March 2019, 12:05

DMA's
DMA's. Picture: Press

The Aussie outfit are set to visit the UK this April. Find out where they're headed and if you can still buy tickets.

DMA's have gathered a pretty big following, with favourable comparisons to the likes of Oasis and The Stone Roses.

If that wasn't enough to help them gain a loyal fanbase in the UK, two acclaimed albums, memorable performances at Reading & Leeds Festival, endorsements from Liam Gallagher himself, a supporting slot at his 2018 Finsbury Park gig and their own dates at the end of last year all left UK audiences hungry for more.

Luckily, the Delete rockers will be back on our soil for a 2019 UK tour, before supporting the Courteeners at their huge Heaton Park gig.

Find out where you can see them this year, and who will be supporting them...

What are DMA's 2019 UK live dates?

3 April - Cambridge Corn Exchange

4 April - O2 Academy Birmingham

5 April - O2 Academy Oxford

6 April - King George's Hall

8 April - O2 Music Hall, Aberdeen

9 April - Usher Hall, Edinburgh

10 April - O2 Academy Newcastle

12 April - Liverpool University Guild of Students (Mountford Hall & Stanley Theatre)

13 April - Rock City, Nottingham

14 April - Great Hall, Cardiff University

13- 15 June - Isle of Wight Festival 2019

15 June - Heaton Park (supporting Courteeners)

16 June - Malahide Castle - Dublin, Ireland

17 June - Limelight - Belfast

12 July - TRNSMT Festival, Glasgow Green

13 July - TRNSMT Festival, Glasgow Green

14 July - Citadel Festival 2019

See their full dates and get tickets here

Watch the official video for DMA's The End:

Latest On Radio X

Linkin Park's late frontman Chester Bennington in 2017

Linkin Park & fans mark what would have been Chester Bennington's 43rd Birthday
Chase & Status

Chase & Status to honour The Prodigy's Keith Flint at Snowbombing 2019
Caleb Followill, Matthew Followill, Nathan Followill, and Jared Followill of band Kings Of Leon pose at a studio session on August 18, 2003 at the Sheraton Hotel, in Sunnyvale, California.

Bands with siblings: brothers and sisters in groups

Travis in 2001: Douglas Payne, Fran Healy, Andy Dunlop and Neil Primrose

Happy songs for International Day Of Happiness

Lists

Elbow, 2018

New names added to Y Not Festival 2019