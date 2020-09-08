Dave Grohl joins forces with AC/DC's Brian Johnson for new music documentary

Foo Fighters' Dave Grohl and AC/DC's Brian Johnson. Picture: 1. Emma McIntyre/Getty Images for The Recording Academy 2. Getty

The Foo Fighters frontman and AC/DC vocalist have taken part in a Sky Arts Documentary where they'll discuss their lives and careers.

Dave Grohl and Brian Johnson are set to appear in a new show this month.

The Foo Fighters frontman will sit down with the AC/DC vocalist at the Foos' legendary Studio 606 in California where they will share stories about life in a band.

The programme, which is entitled Brian Johnson Meets Dave Grohl, will air on Sky Arts from 17 September 2020.

The official synopsis explains: "It’s a meeting of rock legends as AC/DC frontman Brian Johnson meets Foo Fighters lead singer and former Nirvana drummer Dave Grohl at the Foos’ LA studio to share stories about life on the road."

READ MORE: Foo Fighters This Is A Call among tracks chosen for Secret 7" project

READ MORE: What does Dave Grohl whisper at the start of Foo Fighters' Everlong?

Meanwhile, Dave Grohl recently took part in an epic drum-off with 10-year-old musical sensation Nandi Bushell.

Grohl was challenged to the epic challenge from the young tub-thumper last month, who wanted to play alongside him to Foos' iconic Everlong track.

The Learn To Fly rocker of course answered her call and turned the challenge back on her by making her learn a song by Them Crooked Vultures.

Watch them play along to Dead End Friends track here:

READ MORE: Nandi Bushell's best covers