Deftones announce two more UK dates for summer 2025

Deftones have added another UK date to their 2025 itinerary. Picture: Press

The Californian alt metal band will play Halifax's Piece Hall and Cornwall's Eden Sessions in June next year.

Deftones have announced details of two further UK shows for 2025.

The alternative metal band, best known for their tracks Minerva and My Own Summer, will play Halifax on 24th June as part of TK Maxx presents Live at The Piece Hall. They've also added a show at the Eden Sessions in Cornwall on 26th June.

It follows the announcement of a date at London’s Crystal Palace stadium with Weezer on 29th June, and the trio of shows will mark Deftones' first gigs in the UK since 2022.

Tickets for the Eden Sessions date will go on sale at 10am on Friday 13th December from edensessions.com.

Tickets for the Piece Hall show will go on sale at 10am on Friday 13th December from thepiecehall.co.uk and ticketmaster.co.uk.

Since forming in Sacramento, California in 1988, Deftones – comprising Chino Moreno, Frank Delgado, Stephen Carpenter, and Abe Cunningham – have released nine studio albums: Adrenaline (1995); Around The Fur (1997); White Pony (2000); Deftones (2003); Saturday Night Wrist (2006); Diamond Eyes (2010); Koi No Yokan (2012); Gore (2016) and Ohms (2020).

The band are currently working on their as-yet-untitled tenth album.