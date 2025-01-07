Debbie Harry talks turning 80 and whether she'd try online dating

Blondie's Debbie Harry at the Marc Jacobs Runway 2024 Show. Picture: Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for Marc Jacobs

By Jenny Mensah

The Blondie icon has reflected on the "beauty of ageing" in a new interview.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Debbie Harry has talked about ageing and reflected on turning 80 this year.

The Blondie singer is set to reach the milestone birthday on 1st July and she's revealed that although she does still feel young, she's not chasing a party every night.

"My mother used to say in her head she was 25 and I’m the same," she admitted in an interview with The Times. "But thinking about it all the time could be your downfall. And I don’t really want the same kind of life I did when I was younger..

"I’ve done that! That’s the beauty of ageing – you know what it’s about. You have it in your heart and soul and your memory bank … or does that sound like an excuse? Should I go out and party every night?”

Read more:

Harry, who was once in a relationship with Blondie co-founder Chris Stein, also opened up about dating at her age and whether she'd attempt meeting someone online.

Quizzed if she was currently in a relationship, she replied: "No! God forbid! I’m terrified. No, I’m kidding, but I don’t think [being in a relationship] is possible. Do you?"

When the idea of celebrity dating app Raya was mentioned, she added: "OK, OK, I’ll do it!"

"And I’m going to get back in touch and let you know how it went. I’m definitely not so adventurous as I was, but I’m still curious. I like the way the world spins".

Despite the Call Me singer admitting she's scared about the prospect of dating, she did reveal that she's partial to a bit of "flirting" at the hardware store chain Home Depot.

"There are some big, strong men there," she recalled. "I found somebody there I thought was really sexy. He was working in the garden department. But he was busy.“We just sort of looked at each other and did that [look]."

Read more: