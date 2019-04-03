A Foo Fighters t-shirt with an x-ray of Dave Grohl's broken leg is for sale

The Foo Fighters frontman's famous leg injury from 2015 has made it way onto Foos merchandise. Find out where you can buy it here.

An x-ray of Dave Grohl's broken leg is on sale in t-shirt form.

Back in two 2015, the Foo Fighters frontman hit the headlines when he accidentally fell off stage in Gothenburg, Sweden and got up and returned to try and finish his set.

However, soon the Learn To Fly rocker had to cancel the show as he was advised he needed serious medical attention.

Watch Dave Grohl prank a Swedish audience by pretending to fall in the same venue, Gothenburg's Ullevi Stadium three years later in their video above.

What followed was the news that Grohl had indeed badly broken his leg, and the band were forced to cancel several dates including their headline slot Glastonbury Festival 2015.

During Grohl's recovery, he famously sat on a a custom made throne, which he subsequently lent to Guns N' Thrones frontman Axl Rose, who sustained a foot injury in 2016.

Dave Grohl plays with a broken leg in his specially made throne at Ziggodome, Amsterdam. Picture: Paul Bergen/Redferns

Now, Foo Fighters fans can capture a piece of this history themselves, by buying a t-shirt which bears an x-ray of Grohl's broken leg.

As Tone Deaf reports, the 24 Hundred site is advertising a shirt for $34.95 (£26.56), which features the damaged limb on a black background, complete with the Foo Fighters logo.

Dave Grohl's Broken Leg x-ray tee for sale on 24 Hundred. Picture: 24hundred.net

Unfortunately, it's currently sold out, but we imagine that they'll be replenishing stocks as we speak.

