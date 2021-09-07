Damon Albarn's solo gig at The Globe: How to buy tickets

Damon Albarn will play a solo gig at The Globe Theatre this monyyh. Picture: Burak Cingi/Redferns/Getty

The Blur and Gorillaz co-founder has announced a gig at the historic Shakespeare's Globe this month. Find out when it takes place and how to buy tickets.

Damon Albarn has announced a very special date at The Globe Theatre.

The Blur and Gorillaz star will perform tracks from his forthcoming album, The Nearer The Fountain, More Pure The Stream Flows at the one-off concert at Shakespeare's Globe this month.

Find out everything we know about the gig so far and how to buy tickets.

When is Damon Albarn's Globe gig?

Damon Albarn will play a special show at Shakespeare's Globe on Monday 20 September 2021.

When does Damon Albarn's gig at The Globe start and finish?

Doors will open at 7pm and the gig will have a 10:00pm curfew.

How can I get tickets for Damon Albarn's Globe gig?

Tickets for the Globe show are on sale via www.metropolismusic.com/artists/damon-albarn.

Fans can pre-order any copy of Albarn's new album The Nearer The Fountain, More Pure The Stream Flows from the official store before Wednesday 8 September to receive exclusive pre-sale access to tickets for the Globe Theatre.

What can be expected from Damon Albarn's Globe show?

The 53-year-old musician will be joined on stage be a string quartet.

When is Damon Albarn's new album released?

Damon Albarn's The Nearer The Fountain, More Pure The Stream Flows is released via Transgressive Records on 12 November 12 2021.

