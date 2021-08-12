Damon Albarn regrets not working with David Bowie

Damon Albarn and David Bowie: could they have worked together? Picture: Dave J Hogan/Billy Farrell/Patrick McMullan via Getty Images

The Gorillaz and Blur man could have collaborated with the British legend - and he also missed out on working with Prince, too.

Damon Albarn has revealed that he could have collaborated with the late David Bowie - and it's one of the biggest regrets of his career.

The Blur frontman and Gorillaz mastermind had the opportunity to collaborate with the legend, but Bowie's then-current tour was too successful and the project never happened.

Albarn told the Herald Scotland: “David Bowie asked me and Ray Davies to make an album with him. It was actually a serious thing we were going to do.

"He summonsed me when he was playing in Switzerland into the labyrinth of his backstage and I went to see him and he said, ‘Well, we’re going to do this but if this tour keeps doing as well as it is then I’m going to carry on touring.’ "

However, Bowie's live shows ended up being too successful: “And that’s why there’s no album. I regret that one. I just imagine what that might have sounded like.”

Albarn also wishes he'd had the opportunity to work with Prince before he died, along with a number of other superstars of music.

He explained: “Dr Dre, Prince, and Kendrick Lamar … I missed all three of those. All my fault. Which is quite a lot of people to miss."

However, the number of people that Damon actually has collaborated with is still pretty impressive - this week saw Gorillaz make a triumphant return to live performing with two shows at London's O2, especially for NHS workers. During the gigs, Albarn was joined on stage by Robert Smith of The Cure, Peter Hook, formerly of Joy Division and New Order, Shaun Ryder and Rowetta from Happy Mondays, Slowthai and Little Simz.

Damon also recalled that his career highlight came very early on. He admitted: "When we were in my parents' garage in Colchester and we first played Sing and She’s So High, I suddenly felt like I had moved on from being in local Battle of the Bands in Colchester and there was a chance that we might be able to fulfil our dreams, our real crazy Top of the Pops Whistle Test, TV show dreams. We could be a bit like The Who.

"That’s the best moment. Because ever since then I’ve just been working really. I’ve been busy.”