Courteeners, The Libertines, Radiohead & more support #WeMakeEvents campaign

Courteeners' Liam Fray, The Libertines Pete Doherty and Carl Barat and Radiohead's Thom Yorke. Picture: 1. Shirlaine Forrest/WireImage/Getty Images 2. Thomas M Jackson/Getty Images 3. Tim Mosenfelder/Getty Images

Acts from across the music world are showing their support for the global day of action for the events industry.

Acts from across the music world have joined forces for the We Make Events campaign.

The likes of The Libertines, Courteeners and Radiohead have shared posts online for the international day of action, which calls for the government to protect those working within the music industry amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

Everyone across the music world from Glastonbury Festival organiser Emily Eavis to Skunk Anansie have all shared words and images of their crew to drive their point home, with the campaign retweeting a number of them throughout the day.

Courteeners were one of the first bands to share their support today (Wednesday 30 September), writing: "We’re calling for urgent financial support from the UK government to help protect the huge number of people working in the live music & event industry whose futures are now under real threat..."

We’re calling for urgent financial support from the UK government to help protect the huge number of people working in the live music & event industry whose futures are now under real threat...#WeMakeEvents@WeMakeEventsoff #LetTheMusicPlay pic.twitter.com/A7l1rmEXhg — Courteeners (@thecourteeners) September 30, 2020

The Libertines shared an image from their tour:

Madness showed their support for those whose "'back to work' date is next summer at best".

Elbow said they were "proud" to show their support.

elbow are proud to support #WeMakeEvents calling on the government to protect our live events industry. We need to ensure that these highly skilled men & women are supported until they can get back to doing what they do best. https://t.co/I1ghG0Qyfu#WeMakeEvents#elbowcrew pic.twitter.com/wNDO67ZNru — elbow (@Elbow) September 30, 2020

Foals let their fans and crew know they were thinking of them.

Thinking about our fans & crew today...



We make events.



The live music industry must be saved before it is lost.



Make your voice heard now at https://t.co/25apZnlck4 x #wemakeevents @WeMakeEventsoff pic.twitter.com/5exuoGhqP1 — FOALS (@foals) September 30, 2020

Fatboy Slim wrote: "The UK events sector looks unlikely to re-open until next summer at best... hundreds of thousands of people that work in the industry need gov support to survive the crisis."

#WeMakeEvents

The UK events sector looks unlikely to re-open until next summer at best... hundreds of thousands of people that work in the industry need gov support to survive the crisis.

To help raise awareness you can write, share, call or record. Info: https://t.co/2j0rcEvAW5 pic.twitter.com/xrAhHpZLKZ — Fatboy Slim (@FatboySlim) September 30, 2020

Skunk Anansie said: "Huge shout out of support for our brothers and sisters in arms here! And all of the other great souls in the events industry! Please show your support today for them and all the great work they have done and can still do!"

🖤 Huge shout out of support for our brothers and sisters in arms here! And all of the other great souls in the events industry! Please show your support today for them and all the great work they have done and can still do! #wemakeevents @WeMakeEventsOff pic.twitter.com/Mqs6c5fJ4X — Skunk Anansie (@SkunkAnansie) September 30, 2020

Pete Doherty shared photos of better times.

The Kooks added their response, writing: "It takes so many people to make live shows happen, and as much as we might miss playing gigs - and you guys miss being there - for a lot of people their jobs have been lost in all of this."

❤️ It takes so many people to make live shows happen, and as much as we might miss playing gigs - and you guys miss being there - for a lot of people their jobs have been lost in all of this.



❤️ Please join us in supporting #WeMakeEvents today at https://t.co/WHxc2CTbEM pic.twitter.com/8418AaYyKa — The Kooks (@thekooksmusic) September 30, 2020

The Wombats wrote: "Literally without all these people there would be no way live events would be possible."

This post is in support of @WeMakeEventsoff ane all the crew around the world. Literally without all these people there would be no way live events would be possible. Visit https://t.co/DFq0dLwrlA to donate and see how you can support the campaign. #WeMakeEvents pic.twitter.com/caftTIlNpT — The WOMBATS (@thewombats) September 30, 2020

Radiohead noted: "What we do onstage is only part of the equation of putting on a good show."

What we do onstage is only part of the equation of putting on a good show. Our crew are at the heart of making it happen for all of us, band and audience alike. They’re incredible and that’s why we’re supporting #WeMakeEvents and invite you to do so as well, if possible. CEJPT x pic.twitter.com/QD5AIrZ4Gu — Radiohead (@radiohead) September 30, 2020

Blossoms added their sentiments, writing: "Today we are once again calling on the government to urgently support the live events sector which is in desperate need of financial aid".

Today we are once again calling on the government to urgently support the live events sector which is in desperate need of financial aid...#WeMakeEvents @WeMakeEventsoff #LetTheMusicPlay pic.twitter.com/LHXVBM6YUf — B L O S S O M S (@BlossomsBand) September 30, 2020

The social campaign wasn't limited to artists, however, with venues, events and the likes of Glastonbury Festival organiser Emily Eavis also getting involved.

We need to support the live music and events industry. Please get behind #WeMakeEvents' day of action on Wednesday. https://t.co/ZvXZf2g8jW pic.twitter.com/zjz5UMnTqa — Emily Eavis (@emilyeavis) September 28, 2020

