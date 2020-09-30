Courteeners, The Libertines, Radiohead & more support #WeMakeEvents campaign

Acts from across the music world are showing their support for the global day of action for the events industry.

Acts from across the music world have joined forces for the We Make Events campaign.

The likes of The Libertines, Courteeners and Radiohead have shared posts online for the international day of action, which calls for the government to protect those working within the music industry amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

Everyone across the music world from Glastonbury Festival organiser Emily Eavis to Skunk Anansie have all shared words and images of their crew to drive their point home, with the campaign retweeting a number of them throughout the day.

Courteeners were one of the first bands to share their support today (Wednesday 30 September), writing: "We’re calling for urgent financial support from the UK government to help protect the huge number of people working in the live music & event industry whose futures are now under real threat..."

The Libertines shared an image from their tour:

Madness showed their support for those whose "'back to work' date is next summer at best".

Elbow said they were "proud" to show their support.

Foals let their fans and crew know they were thinking of them.

Fatboy Slim wrote: "The UK events sector looks unlikely to re-open until next summer at best... hundreds of thousands of people that work in the industry need gov support to survive the crisis."

Skunk Anansie said: "Huge shout out of support for our brothers and sisters in arms here! And all of the other great souls in the events industry! Please show your support today for them and all the great work they have done and can still do!"

Pete Doherty shared photos of better times.

The Kooks added their response, writing: "It takes so many people to make live shows happen, and as much as we might miss playing gigs - and you guys miss being there - for a lot of people their jobs have been lost in all of this."

The Wombats wrote: "Literally without all these people there would be no way live events would be possible."

Radiohead noted: "What we do onstage is only part of the equation of putting on a good show."

Blossoms added their sentiments, writing: "Today we are once again calling on the government to urgently support the live events sector which is in desperate need of financial aid".

The social campaign wasn't limited to artists, however, with venues, events and the likes of Glastonbury Festival organiser Emily Eavis also getting involved.

