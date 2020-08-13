Foo Fighters revive 1995 tour T-shirt to help save music venues

Dave Grohl and co have brought back the limited edition Roswell alien design tee to help raise funds for music venues in the US and UK.

Foo Fighters have brought back a classic T-shirt from their 1995 gig for a good cause.

The Learn To Fly rockers are selling the limited edition original Roswell Alien design tee to celebrate their show at the Jambalaya Club in California on February 231995 and their gig at Kings College London on 3 June 1995.

Proceeds from the sale of the garment in the United States will go towards the National Independent Venue Association and the #saveourstages campaign, while UK proceeds will go towards the #saveourvenues campaign in the UK.

Visit Foo Fighters' official store to find out more and get your hands on the merch.

Meanwhile, Dave Grohl and co recently had to cancel their Van Tour this year.

The band were due to celebrate 25 years together this year by taking a trip down memory lane and revisiting stops along their 1995 tour, but have had to pull their dates due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Speaking about the special gigs, which would have seen them perform in the round at the likes of Cleveland, Ohio and Albuquerque, New Mexico, they wrote: "Foo Fighters have cancelled the Van Tour 2020. All shows listed below will be automatically refunded. For further information, please visit your point of purchase. We look forward to seeing you all as soon as it is sage for everyone to do so."

The band's cancelled dates come after their frontman Grohl penned a powerful essay in support of teachers and keeping schools closed amid the pandemic.

The piece - entitled In Defense of Our Teachers - saw him commend those in the profession, while also sharing his own relationship to education.

Grohl began his piece - which was published by The Atlantic - with the admission of not being terribly studious himself, writing: "I hate to break it to you, but I was a terrible student.

"Each day, I desperately waited for the final bell to ring so that I could be released from the confines of my stuffy, windowless classroom and run home to my guitar."

The 51-year-old rocker went on to talk about his public school teacher mother Virginia, who he referred to as his favourite teacher despite never actually being her student.

Ending his piece on a poignant and powerful note, he concluded: "Teachers want to teach, not die, and we should support and protect them like the national treasures that they are.

"For without them, where would we be? May we show these tireless altruists a little altruism in return. I would for my favorite teacher. Wouldn’t you?"

