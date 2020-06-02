Blackout Tuesday: Music world goes silent in support of Black Lives Matter

Blackout Tuesday image to support the Black Lives Matter cause. Picture: Radio X

Music industry groups and artists such as Foo Fighters have gone silent on social media to support Black Lives Matter in the aftermath of George Floyd's death.

The music and entertainment world have joined forces for Blackout Tuesday, in support of Black Lives Matter.

The death of George Floyd, who tragically died after being pinned down at the neck by a police officer in Minneapolis, has prompted an emotional reaction from people across the world - leading to protests across the United States and even in the UK.

Record labels have come together to organise The Show Must Be Paused project, calling for a halt to business on Tuesday (2 June) as the US continues to be gripped by unrest.

All sections of the music world have shown their solidarity by rallying together for the project, with radio stations, festivals and artists all showing their support.

See Radio X's statement below:

See some of the messages of support here:

On Monday (1 June) Glastonbury organisers wrote: "We stand against racism. Our offices will be closed tomorrow."

Foo Fighters wrote: "Foo Fighters are observing Blackout Tuesday to stand with the black community and our colleagues, artists, crews, fans and leaders fighting against injustice and racism."

Green Day said: "In solidarity and observance of the #amplifymelanatedvoices movement, we will be refraining from posting content on this platform to create space within Instagram’s algorithm to amplify the voices and experiences of Black people who need to be heard. Listen. Learn. #amplifymelanatedvoices #blacklivesmatter"

The Prodigy, who comprise of Liam Howlett and Maxim, wrote: "We're standing with the rest of the music industry supporting Black Out Tuesday."

Coldplay shared their support.

Muse wrote: "Muse stand together with the Black community against all forms of racism, inequality and violence. The time for silence is over. We all must raise our voices against what is happening. Speak up and speak out."

Singer songwriter Michael Kiwanuka showed his support:

As did Brighton duo Royal Blood.

The Rolling Stones wrote ahead of the day: "Mick Keith, Charlie and Ronnie stand with all who object to racism, violence or bigotry."

